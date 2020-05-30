Cedric Soares job at earning Arsenal contract is getting tougher

Arsenal will need to decide whether to sign Cedric Soares on a permanent deal this summer, but with young Jordi Osei-Tutu currently impressing out on loan, they may well look to the youngster next season.

Soares is yet to feature for our first-team due to injury and then the Coronavirus, but he is expected to be fit when the campaign resumes.

He will have just 10 Premier League matches to try and convince Mikel Arteta to want to keep him beyond the summer, although he wont be expected to feature heavily with Hector Bellerin as the current first-choice.

His bid to earn a permanent Arsenal contract may well depend on our views on Osei-Tutu however, who has been impressing in Germany.

The 21 year-old is currently enjoying a spell with Vfl Bochum in the German second tier, but has been playing in a more advanced role of late.

Osei-Tutu has been enjoying a run of games on the wing for Bochum, and has even got his name on the scoresheet in three of his last six appearances.

At Arsenal however, he was always utilised as a right-back, and it remains to be seen whether our club will choose to return him to a defensive role on his return.

We currently do not have much room at the club for another winger currently, but if Mikel Arteta was impressed enough with the youngster he could well come in as back-up for Hector Bellerin next term, which would likely seal the departure of Soares.

Will Arsenal return Osei-Tutu to his more defensive role? Will that be his best shot at breaking into the Arsenal team?

Patrick