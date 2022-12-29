Cedric Soares gives Arteta as the reason for Arsenal’s winning mentality

Cedric Soares Lifts the Lid on What’s Different About Arsenal This Season by Daniel O

Many people have been perplexed by Arsenal’s sudden dominance this season. Many had written off Arsenal after seeing them blow the top-four race to Spurs at the end of last season, when they had the best chance to return to Champions League football after five years in the wilderness.

What, after all, has changed with the Gunners? I believe a cultural reboot has occurred. The majority of the players who have shone this season were available to Arteta last season, with the exception of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksander Zinchenko. When it comes to Man City’s transfer raid (for Zinchenko and Jesus), it’s clear that all Arteta wanted to instil in his squad was a winning mentality, and the belief that his team lacked.

Cedric Soares has been discussing Arsenal’s changes, implying that Arteta’s influence has influenced a culture change that is fueling their resurgence.

“Mikel is working every aspect of our game; he pays attention to every detail,” Soares told Football.London.

“He is very focused on strategy. Of course, it always depends on the opponent, but it’s already very automatic; it’s natural, because he created these habits.

“I think if you get to a motivation level where you start to win two, three, four, five games, you get this winning feeling. This winning mentality that no matter what, you are going to end up winning the game.”

With 40 points, Arsenal leads the Premier League race, 5 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. If Arteta can get his team to match or even outperform Manchester City and the resurgent Newcastle, Arsenal may win another Premier League title 18 years after the last one.

COYG!

Daniel O

————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta on West Ham win, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and Arsenal’s winning run.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids