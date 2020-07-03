Cedric Soares talks about what it is like competing with Hector Bellerin

Cedric Soares had a debut to remember after he scored a goal on his maiden Arsenal start with one of his first touches on the ball against Norwich.

The former Southampton star joined Arsenal on-loan in the last transfer window, but he was unable to play for the club before the suspension of football due to an injury.

Despite not playing a game for the Gunners yet, Soares was given a permanent four-year deal by the club.

Some fans didn’t like the idea, but he would have earned more fans now after his fine start with a goal.

He will be competing for the same right-back spot with Hector Bellerin, and competition for a place can become toxic sometimes in a team.

The Portuguese star has, however, dismissed any suggestion of a toxic relationship between him and Bellerin, and he insisted that all they had was a healthy rivalry.

“It’s healthy competition. I knew Hector from before and we are supporting each other,” he said as quoted by Star Sports.

“Right now everyone is getting an opportunity to play. This is what the team needs.

“It’s most important to get the win whoever is playing. I am here to give my best for Arsenal.

“Of course there were moments when you get frustrated and upset [because you are not fit]. I’m the kind of guy that is very very passionate so everything I do in life I try to give 100 percent.

“I came here with all my heart so of course I wasn’t happy with the injuries that happened in training, but it happened because I gave 100 percent and things will happen sometimes.

“How you come back is the most important thing and I have had very good support from all the medical staff, from my colleagues and from the technical coaches.”