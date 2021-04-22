Ceferin defends American ownership and discusses potentional consequences for rebel 12

UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin has defended American ownership of European football teams and says they are discussing with their legal team about what steps to take against the European Super League teams.

He was talking about the recent attempt by England’s top six teams including Arsenal and six teams from Spain and Italy combined to form the new competition.

Led by Real Madrid, they wanted to create a tournament that would rival the Champions League.

The founding members of the competition would never be relegated from it and they would all collectively make more money.

Some of the teams who joined the effort are owned by Americans and it seems like American owners like Stan Kroenke are bad for European football.

However, Ceferin defended the owners of Olympique Marseille and AS Roma and he also admitted that they are still seeking legal counsel on what to do with the rebel teams.

“I spoke to the owners of Roma and Marseille, who are American billionaires and have publicly stated that they would never enter such a League, because they respect the fans and the tradition of their clubs,” Ceferin told 24ur via Football Italia.

“It’s unfair to say that the American owners are different, even if it’s true that their sports system is different.”

Ceferin was asked what will happen next.

“We will talk about football, but in the meetings, I will decide who sits next to me,” he said. “So, I can put someone a little further away.

“If these clubs want to play in our competition again, they will have to get close to us and we will have to evaluate what happened, but I don’t want to go into details, as we are still talking to our legal team.”