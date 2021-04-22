Ceferin defends American ownership and discusses potentional consequences for rebel 12

UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin has defended American ownership of European football teams and says they are discussing with their legal team about what steps to take against the European Super League teams.
He was talking about the recent attempt by England’s top six teams including Arsenal and six teams from Spain and Italy combined to form the new competition.
Led by Real Madrid, they wanted to create a tournament that would rival the Champions League.
The founding members of the competition would never be relegated from it and they would all collectively make more money.
Some of the teams who joined the effort are owned by Americans and it seems like American owners like Stan Kroenke are bad for European football.
However, Ceferin defended the owners of Olympique Marseille and AS Roma and he also admitted that they are still seeking legal counsel on what to do with the rebel teams.
“I spoke to the owners of Roma and Marseille, who are American billionaires and have publicly stated that they would never enter such a League, because they respect the fans and the tradition of their clubs,” Ceferin told 24ur via Football Italia.
“It’s unfair to say that the American owners are different, even if it’s true that their sports system is different.”
Ceferin was asked what will happen next.
“We will talk about football, but in the meetings, I will decide who sits next to me,” he said. “So, I can put someone a little further away.
“If these clubs want to play in our competition again, they will have to get close to us and we will have to evaluate what happened, but I don’t want to go into details, as we are still talking to our legal team.”
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
I think levy a huge fine against the owner as an individual entity, not punish the club. After all, the manager and players didn’t make the decision, they were left out by all stories on the topic.
Make the owners pay from their personal pockets, not out of the team funds. Point deduction is unfounded as it was not a decision made by them, solely one made by the Kronkes.
Ceferin should take a look in the mirror and handle his own corruption within UEFA before he starts casting stones. Their greed and corruption laid the foundation for this vile attempt in the first place.
Also, nice of him to point out it’s not solely greedy American owners, but some greedy owners that happen to be American.
Real Madrid, Ath Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus, to name a few examples. This doesn’t excuse Kronke, Glazer, and Henry, but puts things in proper context.