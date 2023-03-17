UEFA boss Ceferin discusses Arsenal’s role in botched Super League

UEFA president Alexander Ceferin has discussed the involvement of English clubs in the European Super League.

The traditional top six of the Premier League all agreed to join the initial launch of the competition.

However, after a few hours, they backed out, following protests from fans and the disapproval of the Premier League.

This forced the English sides to back out and only Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to support the creation of the competition.

Ceferin has now looked back at the launch and reveals some English clubs were reluctant to join.

He also named the clubs in the competition that pushed for it to succeed the most, but could not tell the extent of Arsenal’s involvement.

He says via the Daily Mail:

‘Two clubs were hesitating in England very much, they said they wanted to stay friends with us, our friends from within.

‘Both Chelsea and Manchester City were hesitant from the beginning, and it was one of these teams that called me.’

Adding: ‘As much as I know, unfortunately your club’s owners [Manchester United] were very much involved and Liverpool as well.

‘I think that those two [Manchester United and Liverpool] were from the English side the most involved [in the Super League]. The last to join were Chelsea and Manchester City. I’m not sure about Tottenham and Arsenal.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

The European Super League seemed like a great idea for most of the club owners who were initially involved, but Arsenal leaders quickly knew it was a bad one.

We give them credit for removing themselves immediately and it is hard to see them embracing it again.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Arteta on a big disappointment, with injuries mounting after Tomi and Saliba last night, and Arsenal now have 11 Cup Finals!

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids