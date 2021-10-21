Celebrate Black History Month – Arsenal’s Top 5 Black strikers

As predicted some Gooners found an article about the best black defenders to play for Arsenal a problem. If that’s your problem, then that’s your problem.

October is Black History Month.

The Gunners website, match day program and the Premier League’s website are all using this month to celebrate Black players contribution towards the top flight. The fact that the UK and America dedicate periods of the year to reference musicians, sports people, actors, etc tells you there are people with who it’s nothing to be uncomfortable about.

So, if it’s good enough for those outlets, it’s good enough for me. So, what’s worse, celebrating Black History Month or being uncomfortable with it?

5- Kanu

Mr Wenger used his knowledge of the European market to buy Kanu from Inter Milan for just over 4 million.

The reason the price was so cheap was the Nigerian had just had major heart surgery with many thinking it would rob him of his talent.

The best way to describe Kanu was not a great goalscorer but a scorer of great goals.

Think of his third goal at the Bridge, his goal at the Lane, his flick at the Riverside, etc.

Could also hold the ball up for others, with his best display in the San Siro when we won 5-1.

4- Wiltord

Became a cult hero for scoring the goal that won the League at Old Trafford.

Even though it was a tap in it was a moment that will live forever.

Doesn’t get enough credit for his adaptability.

When Pires got injured in the run in during the 2001-2002 season, Wiltord filled in superbly.

From that point on Mr Wenger would trust him on either side. This is an era where all our attacking players had the freedom to switch positions.

None would stay in one spot.

Unlike now, where Arteta tells each player where they should be standing, Wiltord played in a team that was world class with their movement off the ball. He was no exception.

Thanks to a tap in though in Manchester he became immortal.

3 – Anelka

Won every domestic honour and the Euros with France, so it’s not like Anelka didn’t have the career that many could only dream about.

Yet he didn’t become one of the world’s best like he threatened to be when he broke onto the scene as a teenager, hence why he admitted that he regretted leaving Highbury.

Replacing an injured Ian Wright in the second half of our Double winning season of 1997/98, Anelka scored crucial goals, standing on the shoulder of defenders before using his pace to run away.

His talent meant his attitude was tolerated in training, where he was nicknamed Le Sulk and regarded as a loner

Was advised by his brothers to force a move to Real Madrid by having his agents negotiate while he hid in an hotel, not having the respect to even answer Mr Wenger’s phone call.

The striker would spend his career playing for anyone who would offer the most, and you sense he was never in love with football. More likely it was his job.

We used the 23 million to build a state-of-the-art training ground and to purchase a certain Thierry Henry.

Best bit of business we ever did?

2- Ian Wright

No player perhaps had more passion playing for us then Ian Wright.

Given that the current squad lack leaders who set any kind of standards it’s emotional to hear how the 49-year-old speaks about the club.

It’s emotional to hear him speaking about staying round David Rocastle’s house and all night being told stories about ‘The Arsenal’.

Will we ever again hear a player talk with so much pride about playing for us?

A fox in the box, a born goal scorer who was deadly in the penalty area.

For 8 years no Gunner had scored more goals for the club then him.

1- Thierry Henry

Quite simply the greatest player to ever put on the Gunners shirt.

Arsene Wenger’s best ever tactical decision was convincing a young left winger to transition into a new position.

Having just won the World Cup even Henry himself questioned why he had to a learn a new role.

He went on to score more goals than anyone else in our history. Not just scoring over 20 goals a season but also assisting plenty.

Would start on our left-hand side before cutting inside.

In 2003-2004 was unplayable. Gooners could truly turn around to any other clubs fans and say we had the best player in the world.

Rare that a foreign player would move to England and genuinely fall in love with the badge.

Won every domestic honour and international trophies. Most of all though, stole our hearts.

