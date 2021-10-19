Celebrating a draw with Palace? Arteta can’t bring my Arsenal back

Arteta Can’t Bring My Arsenal Back by Dan Smith
I said there would be a cruel destiny if Vieira won on his return to Arsenal.
While that was seconds away from happening, the irony of the image of our ex-captain dropping to his knees, while our players jumped into the crowd to celebrate an equaliser wasn’t lost on me.
Here was a club legend who knows all about the ethos of the Gunners, the standard the badge once had.
Here he was disappointed with a 2-2 draw.
His players crestfallen over a point.
In his post-match interview, he spoke about being delighted that his players were angry in the dressing room, not patting themselves on the back for getting a result at the Emirates.
That’s because he’s a winner.
That’s the standard he’s set for himself when a player, and now for his squad.
When he was captain of the Arsenal, he wouldn’t have dared jump into the crowd to celebrate a 2-2 draw at home with Crystal Palace.
That’s because a Tony Adams, Lee Dixon, Keown, etc, had taught him the values of the club. If he wouldn’t tolerate that as a skipper he wouldn’t as manager.
Just say that out loud.
Arsenal in 2021 have fallen so low that their players now celebrate a 2-2 draw at home to Palace!
If that’s not final proof of our regression and how far we have fallen since Mr Wenger left, I don’t know what is?
That’s why Monday night was a pivotal moment for me.
I like Arteta and want him to succeed, I think he’s a nice guy who has love for the club.
Yet I sat watching and was overtaken by an acceptance that this just isn’t working.
It wasn’t at 1-1 or 2-1 down I felt this. It actually was in my head when we were 1-0 up.
I can tell you that others at the Emirates felt the same way.
To be 1-0 up at home and have a stadium so quiet and anxious takes some doing.
Quite simply the majority in attendance were bored. Bored because this wasn’t the Arsenal they recognised, grew up with, the one they identified with.
While I acknowledge we have been fielding the youngest 11 this season and therefore inconsistencies should be expected, we are not playing this way because of youth.
Look on the touchline and you could see Arteta after half an hour gesturing for players to retreat. Instead of wanting to add to his lead he cared more about protecting it.
It’s not our DNA.
Nor is at half time replacing an attacker player for a DM.
When Palace went 2-1 up, you no longer had the confidence that Arsenal would make lots of chances. That used to be guaranteed, that nothing else, we would make chances.
Our manager doesn’t seem to trust Martinelli, only bringing him on for 10 minutes, while he refuses to start Laca with Auba because Laca will be playing elsewhere this time next year.
The irony is that it’s the striker who isn’t extending his contract who showed the most leadership when he tried to encourage the crowd to find their voice.
Of course, the reason the atmosphere was so poor was they had been given nothing to cheer about.
I can’t relate to a sportsperson and am not trying to judge the adrenaline you must get for scoring in front of thousands of people while rescuing your team.
So, while I might understand a player with limited minutes happy to prove a point to employers who don’t value him, the whole team?
Our keeper ran the length of the pitch to jump into the crowd. Say that out loud, our keeper is running the length of the pitch to join in jumping into a crowd because of 2-2 draw at home to Palace!
In comparison when Laca got a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with the Saints he barely managed a smile. That was when Uni Emery was in charge, even he had set a standard where dropping points at home was deemed disappointing.
Now we have fans calling 0-0 draws with Brighton positive and players celebrating 2-2 draws with Palace by jumping into the stands.
A section of our fan base that tolerates this is either in denial or actually believing what they are watching is okay.
That’s why players think 2-2 draws are now okay – because from top to bottom the ambition is so low.
No one is telling the players any different.
A Keown, Dixon, Parlour, Henry, etc would be having a word with players in training saying, ‘The Arsenal don’t celebrate 2-2 draws with Palace’.
Yet we don’t have those leaders.
An owner with zero ambition and a manager who is ordering players to try and protect leads.
After the Brighton game I read we were making progress, it was a good result, we were on the right path, that players would rather join us then Barcelona, etc.
On Twitter fans were saying pundits were too harsh on us at the start of the season.
We had lost to Brentford and conceded 5 at City!
What were the likes of SkySports meant to say?
Before Monday’s kick off some fans were saying how we could be back in the top 4 by next Friday night.
I read a Gooner say that players would now choose us over Barcelona!
I assume that’s due to their financial issues, but to suggest we are more attractive than a team who still won silverware last season and still play in the Champions League. Even with financial uncertainty Barca will win La Liga before we win a Premier League.
And let’s be honest, any Gooner making silly comments like that looks foolish when players are jumping into crowds because of a 2-2 draw that has kept us in the bottom half of the table.
If that were Spurs, Chelsea, etc celebrating a draw that moves them up to 12th we would mock them, correct?
We should be embarrassed by being 12th after 8 fixtures. We should be questioning how this has been allowed to happen.
How, that instead of using Brighton and Palace as a chance to close the gap on the top 4, why does now everyone seem so satisfied with 2 points.
We left Highbury for this.
We forced out Arsene Wenger for this?
Wasn’t it Arteta who said Arsenal not being in Europe was not acceptable?
Now no one seems to even question how we are no longer contenders for even the top 6.
We need someone to say ‘enough’ now.
A man barking players to stay behind the ball at home to Palace, a man who settles for draws at Brighton, a man who only brings on Martinelli in the 80th minute, that’s not a man who will get our Arsenal back.
Be Kind in The Comments
Dan
20 CommentsAdd a Comment
Is it possible we actually need Laca on the pitch to play well? It seemed that way last season – he doesn’t guarantee we play week, but without him I don’t think we can…
“doesn’t guarantee we play *well*”
Fortunately, Arteta always learns, if the mistakes in a game are obvious
After Bellerin, Chambers and Soares lost aerial duels, Arteta immediately recruited Tomiyasu
After the excessive long goal kicks in Brighton were unsuccessfully directed to Aubameyang, Ramsdale distributed the long ball to our wingers at the Emirates
We all know that the lack of high pressing after the first goal made Palace take control, so I bet Arteta will also fix that issue when Villa visit us
He learns and makes new mistakes again.. What a joke..
The potential problem in the Villa game is a new bad decision from him. But he usually doesn’t repeat the same mistake, so hopefully he’ll complete his learning process in the future
I blooming hope so GAI
We folded to Brighton’s press as well – that issue wasn’t addressed
Ramsdale made excessive long goal kicks in panic, because of Brighton’s high pressing. But he fixed it at the Emirates, by directing the long ball to Smith-Rowe and Pepe instead
So he addressed the problem but didn’t fix it then? We still couldn’t get out effectively?
Tbh GAI, I think we’re terrible with the ball now, we make so many bad decisions (trying to find at the wrong times, mistiming passes, trying clever flicks at the wrong times) which I think is largely because our movement is very poor.
We could get out of Palace’s pressing by using Ramsdale’s new long ball directions, yet there were still many misunderstandings and misplaced passes after the escapes
I agree our off-the-ball movements were poor. I’m sure we’ll see longer duration of high pressing against Villa, but let’s see what new mistakes we’ll make in that game
What is wrong with you gai, Arteta always learn?. Learn what exactly?? He was fortunate to have ever play football and coach it now. Once asked my us I assure you no club we employ him. He recruited Tomi because Bellerin wants out. It is want thing to fool us but to oneself is height of foolishness.
He’s been learning from his mistakes that are mentioned in my first post above
If he just needed to replace Bellerin, he’s got Chambers, Soares and Maitland-Niles at his disposal. Yet he needed a taller RB, hence Tomiyasu came
Gai
If Arteta is making this season a learning curve then we may have a big issue making the Top6. If the manager is prone to bad decisions my worry is how does he transmit a positive energy to the players. I have a cautious optimism. We fans are put in a hopeful situation that may never yield any outcome just like the “Titanic hopeless casualties” But just like you said Gai, “we don’t have much choice at the moment” but to keep supporting even in the face of obvious realities. Our Arsenal will return to the Top Someday.
Any team that is robust is going to give us a problem. Unfortunately most teams have it either as a playing style or in the tank when they need it.At the moment our 3 young mid field stars look skillful if given room but lightweight if not as indeed does our one holding player unless he has assistance beside him. To my eyes the mid field combo is vital to both defend and create for the team to click and they all seemed to operate independently without effect last night.With what we have it looks like Partey + Lokonga and 2 of the 3 kids gives us our 4.Lac or Aub up front and for heavens sake ditch Pepe and let Martinelli loose, he is a dynamic handful compared to Pepe who continues to frustrate. While your at it Mr A get a grip on the defenders who all seem a bit lost and bang average since the Spurs game.
The first eleven chosen yesterday was the best I’ve seen since Arsene left .
They were all technically gifted but lacked physicality, cohesion and style of play.
This makes me to conclude that MA has a great eye for talented youngsters and can improve individuals but not yet a coach , more so a Football Manager at the moment .
It’s rather unfortunate that Arsenal has now turned to a Laboratory for testing unproven managers . Let’s enjoy mediocrity while it last .
I tend to agree that the first 11 was very good on paper, but (aside from the points you made) our striker is very clearly on the decline* and is not the Auba of 2 years ago. The Emery side would beat this one primarily because he had a close-to prime Auba up front, who was a world class goalscorer.
* Yesterday Auba did play well in general and proved me wrong as it shows he’s definitely not completely past it, still has something, although I don’t believe he should be unquestioned starter as he appears to be – Laca is ahead of him by some distance imo.
agree. we have talented players that look like they dont know each other. I dont understand what goes on in training. I am not convinced Arteta has a clue what to do with the talent in front of him.
Lacazette came on to prove a point. He celebrated because of the timing he scored and thats his first goal of the season…
Two draws in a row now. I dont want another draw against villa…
Its either a WIN or a DEFEAT and not another draw. Villa did a double against us last season I think. We should try and win on Friday against them and get one or two goals past Martinez. Oh well, don’t know the Arsenal team that will turn up on Friday…
Arsenal fans are just not realistic with themselves. You need like five good consecutive good transfer windows spending good money to buy quality players, but first, they need to squeeze into. then top 4 to get the. Quality players. For now, they should just concentrate on squeezing themselves. Up, qualify for champions league, attract the best players, that’s all.
I’m sure I’m not the only one on JA who was at the Emirates last night. I didn’t feel that the crowd were anxious at being 1-0 up but we were generally pretty quiet. Without doubt, seeming to settle for being 1-0 up was a serious misjudgment and allowed Palace a route back. The Palace away support when nuts after their first goal and that definitely set the tone and the players responded.
Why there was this overriding sense of torpor I do not know. This has been a problem and not just in the last 2 years. Is life at Arsenal just too cosy?
I can’t buy into the forcing AW out tack at all. With all his experience he ultimately couldn’t keep Arsenal in the top4 and Emery faired no better and he had the experience too. No doubting that the hierarchy have invested under Arteta but it was overdue. As Kroenke believes in his young manager so far then not investing would be counterproductive. AJ hit the nail on the head. The Kroenke mob are the wrong owners and the people at the top who they entrusted to run a big club were simply not good enough. Raul was a disaster. Ozil’s contract set the wage structure and the so called deadwood were also on the financial gravy train Some of the weekly salaries for second string players have been a disgrace. It’s all rather comfortable.
As for Ramsdale at least he showed some bloody guts and passion so I don’t have a problem with him being ‘happy’ with the draw. At 1-2 down with seconds to go, I was happy with a draw or more to the point, relieved.
Sad to say, I’m not sure Arteta can bring us back to the top, but I think he will develop well enough, but post Wenger the club needed the very best immediately. Lack of a winning mentality from the owners – unlike Abramovitch