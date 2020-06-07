Celtic boss keen to keep Arsenal-target Odsonne Edouard for at least one more year

With all the talk about the possibility of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving Arsenal this summer, the Gunners have been linked with many strikers that we believe could replace him in our starting line-up. One of those that has been strongly linked is the Celtic hitman Odsonne Edouard, who has been banging in goals for fun up in Scotland this season, and the Express believe Arsenal are one of the favourites to sign him.

But the fact is that Edouard still has two years left on his contract with the Scottish Champions, and his manager Neil Lennon is very hopeful that the Hoops can keep him for at least one more season before cashing in on the French U21 International, and is in the middle of talks with Edouard’s agent. “Yes, there are ongoing discussions at the minute with his representatives. Ultimately he’s a player we want around. He’s a fantastic player. He’s really blossomed over the last couple of seasons,” Lennon told the Scottish Sun.

“He had a magnificent season this year and we want to keep him. It’s as simple as that. We’re doing everything we can to keep him here for at least another season anyway.”

“I think he is happy here. He’s got a fantastic relationship with me and my backroom team and his team-mates. You can see how much the supporters appreciate him as well. I think that’s reciprocated. He’s grown into a top-class striker. Of course there is going to be speculation around a player of that quality. But we’re comfortable at the minute with the position we’re in with him. He seems pretty happy and we’re looking forward to seeing him back at training. We’d love to discuss things with him and a few other players about what our plans are going forwards,”

Although Arsenal undoubtedly have some top class strikers in the ranks, it looks like we will have to replace Aubameyang’s goals next season, and I am sure that Edouard could be the perfect replacement. But with a two contract in his possession, Lennon is certainly not going to let him go without a fight….