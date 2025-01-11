Celtic closes in on an alternative way to sign Kieran Tierney

Celtic remains the leading contender for Kieran Tierney’s signature as the left-back approaches the end of his Arsenal contract this summer. Having fallen out of Arsenal’s plans, Tierney has been made available for a transfer, with the Gunners willing to facilitate his departure if an offer arrives this month.

Arsenal has decided not to offer the Scotland international a new contract, meaning they are unperturbed by any ongoing discussions Tierney may have with other clubs. The club appears ready to make the transfer process smooth for any serious suitor, and thus far, Celtic has shown the strongest interest in taking Tierney back to Glasgow.

The Hoops are keen on reuniting with the player who began his career at Celtic Park. Reports suggest that Tierney himself is enthusiastic about an emotional return to his boyhood club, where he enjoyed immense success before moving to Arsenal. However, while Celtic would prefer to secure his services immediately, financial considerations mean a summer transfer is currently the more realistic option.

According to a report from Team Talk, Celtic is actively working on a pre-contract agreement with Tierney to ensure he joins them in the summer. This move is partly driven by their desire to avoid losing him to competing clubs who might also show interest in the defender. Negotiating a pre-contract would guarantee Tierney’s return to Celtic Park, locking him in before other teams can make their move.

Although Arsenal would be open to Tierney leaving as early as this month, it would likely require Celtic to cover all or most of the player’s wages during the remainder of the season. Such an arrangement might be challenging for the Scottish club, but their interest in bringing him back remains strong.

Tierney’s departure will mark the end of his chapter at Arsenal, where he has been a solid performer at times but has fallen out of favour in recent months. For Celtic, the return of their former star would be a significant boost as they continue to build on their domestic and European ambitions. If an agreement is reached, it would represent a homecoming for Tierney and a win for Celtic as they look to strengthen their squad.