Celtic coach drops Arsenal transfer hint for free agent

Martin O’Neill has suggested that Arsenal could be considering a move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the coming weeks. The former Liverpool man has been training with the Gunners over the past few months as he looks to maintain his fitness while waiting for a new club. His presence at the training ground has drawn attention, particularly as he continues to work closely with the squad.

Oxlade-Chamberlain appears to have impressed during his time training with Arsenal, and Mikel Arteta has recently declined to rule out a potential move. The Gunners could be open to adding him to their squad following the injury sustained by Mikel Merino, which has left them short of options in certain areas. Arsenal has been pleased with the way Oxlade-Chamberlain has conducted himself in training, although they are not the only club monitoring his situation.

Competition for Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Signature

Celtic is also interested in adding Oxlade-Chamberlain to its squad and has been following his progress closely in recent weeks. The player’s experience could prove valuable for the Scottish side as they look to strengthen for the remainder of the season. With interest from more than one club, Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to have several options available to him.

Martin O’Neill knows Oxlade-Chamberlain well and believes his experience could be useful, particularly for Celtic. Speaking as quoted by Give Me Sport, he said, “I do, I genuinely do.

“He has trained at Arsenal for some time since his time in Turkey, [I] spoke to him. I’m sure he’ll have lots of options, maybe closer to London as well too, but he was very affable.

“He will have other options. He is training at Arsenal and Arsenal have had a few injuries so they might even take him on.”

Decision Ahead for the Midfielder

With Arsenal and Celtic both monitoring his situation, Oxlade-Chamberlain faces an important decision regarding his next move. Both clubs could offer him the chance to compete for honours, and his recent training performances suggest he remains capable of contributing at a high level for the rest of the season.