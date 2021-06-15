Celtic plots impressive plan to beat Arsenal to signature of reliable keeper

Celtic remains keen on beating Arsenal to the signature of Mat Ryan and they have plotted an ambitious plan to make that happen.

The Hoops have targeted the Australian in the last few weeks after making former Australia boss, Ange Postecoglou their new manager.

Ryan was his number one when he managed the Aussie national team and wants a reunion.

The Brighton goalie spent the second half of this season on loan at Arsenal and he was in impressive form.

He proved to be a better backup goalkeeper compared to Alex Runarsson and Arsenal wants to sign him permanently.

The Gunners remain keen on bringing him back on a permanent transfer from next season.

Although Celtic can offer him European football, they still feel that might not be enough to persuade him to sign with them and they have devised a plan.

Football Insider says they have plans to give him their number one shirt and to offer him a long-term contract as an incentive to join them.

It remains unclear if the Aussie would want to leave England, but he knows he would be a backup at Arsenal and that could see him accept a transfer to Celtic instead of the Emirates.