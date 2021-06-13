Celtic rival Arsenal for signature of 29-year-old shot stopper

Arsenal wants to sign Mat Ryan permanently after his fine loan stint with them in the second half of last season.

The Australian joined Mikel Arteta’s side after they struggled to get good performances from summer signing, Alex Runarsson.

Ryan has lost his place as the first choice at Brighton and would be a backup for the Seagulls if he stays.

He has just a season left on his current deal with them and would favour a return to Arsenal over remaining a second choice on the South Coast.

Arsenal is also interested in his return, but the Gunners now face serious competition from the Scottish side, Celtic.

Sky Sports reports that the Hoops latest manager, Ange Postecoglou is keen to sign Ryan having worked with him as the manager of Australia.

The report further claims that Ryan’s priority is to become number one at his next club.

This desire might see Arsenal struggle to convince him to join them, however, it remains unclear if he would get the chance to be number one at Celtic.

Teams from Spain and France are also believed to be interested in a move for the 29-year-old.