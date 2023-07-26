Celtic urged to complete a loan move for Arsenal man

Celtic is showing interest in bringing Kieran Tierney back to the club after the left-back lost his starting spot at Arsenal to Oleksandr Zinchenko. Despite still being a key player for Arsenal, Tierney is concerned about his chances of getting regular game time in the upcoming seasons.

Newcastle United has also expressed interest in signing him, with their manager Eddie Howe reportedly being an admirer of the former Celtic player. However, Celtic is competing with Newcastle for Tierney’s signature, and their manager Brendan Rodgers has not ruled out the possibility of a reunion with the player earlier in the summer.

Frank McAvennie, a former Celtic star, has now suggested that the Hoops should consider a sensational loan move for Tierney, which could potentially offer him the opportunity to get more playing time and find his form once again.

McAvennie tells Football Insider:

“He [Rodgers] keeps talking about Kieran coming back.

“It would be lovely and sensational if he does, it would be like the prodigal son returning but I think he might be out our price range.

“Getting him for a year on loan would be magnificent.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We can all admit that Tierney is one player who deserves to get more game time than he is currently receiving at the club.

However, losing him makes no sense now that we need squad depth, having secured a return to the Champions League.

The Scotsman remains a key player for us and we could make him our first choice in other competitions apart from the league.

