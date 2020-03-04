Cesc Fabregas admits his biggest regret as Arsenal captain

Cesc Fabregas’ regrets mirrors Arsenal’s regrettable situation by Lagos Gooner

Cesc Fabregas is one player I will always love. He played for Arsenal for a long period of time and was our captain for some period. He is a creative midfielder whose strength lay in his ability to give defence splitting pass to attackers. He served Arsenal so well; unfortunately, he won only one trophy while at Arsenal. This, according to him is the biggest regret he has.

Cesc Fabregas in a series of tweets exchanged between him and fans, reveals that the biggest regret he has in his life, is his inability to win more than one trophy while at Arsenal.

Reminiscing on his time at Arsenal, he said “I was just a servant and spent eight years there when I gave absolutely everything…It didn’t show in the cabinet, I only won one FA Cup really, and this is the biggest regret I will have in my career, probably, not to be able to lift a trophy as Arsenal captain.”

I feel your pain Cesc; everybody wants to achieve a lot and footballers want to win as much trophies as possible. The eight years you spent at Arsenal doesn’t matter without a series of trophies to go along with them. However, would you agree with me if I say you also contributed to your predicament at Arsenal? You were one of our senior players then, what extra ordinary thing did you do to aid the club’s ambitions? However, I won’t want to talk much about what you did or didn’t do.

Fabregas, just like most of the players who played alongside him then, may also be having the same regrets. A lot of them were willing to jump at every opportunity to leave Arsenal and go to clubs that would aid their quest to win trophies. The only trophy Fabregas won with us was the FA cup in 2005. After the FA cup success, Arsenal never really played like they were seeking to win another trophy. A lot of the players, who came to Arsenal that period came with the intention of improving on their careers, only to realize later on that Arsenal was not the club for them.

Players like Henry, Adebayor, Hleb and Song, left for bigger clubs where they won trophies or more trophies, as in the case of Henry. Fabregas may be having regrets but the fault should really go to the club who never showed ambition. Qualifying for the Champions league was more important to the club then than winning trophies! Arsenal were just content making money and qualifying for the top four; and a lot of players who saw this, never hesitated to leave Arsenal when the opportunity arose.

It is actually painful that the same ambitionless Arsenal is still the Arsenal we have today. The way we run things at the club, will not encourage players to stay. It will be painful to see the likes of Aubameyang and Saka go at the end of this season, but who would blame them? No footballer wants to tie himself down to a club that is not showing signs of ambitions. Many players will leave Arsenal and later on come out to express regrets, unless Arsenal start showing genuine ambitions.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua