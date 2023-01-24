Cesc Fabregas cannot stop praising Arsenal star

Cesc Fabregas has been impressed with the ever-improving Bukayo Saka as the Englishman leads Arsenal towards winning a league title.

Saka has been a key member of the Arsenal first team since he broke into the side and has recovered well from the Euro 2020 penalty heartbreak to become an even more important player for his club and country.

Saka is always improving and has added ruthlessness to his game, which makes him one of the key men at the Emirates.

After watching him deliver another terrific performance against Manchester United at the weekend, Fabregas said via The Daily Mail:

‘He’s a bit of a bluffer as he makes opponents think he’s too nice but when he’s on the pitch he’s a different animal!

‘He’s having a fantastic season. I’m so happy for him.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is now one of the finest players in the world and the Englishman will continue to get better as he plays for us.

Our form this season can be credited to the performances of many players in the squad, but the contribution of Saka cannot be overstated.

We back the youngster to keep getting better; if we win the league, he will win plenty of awards.

