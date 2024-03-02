Cesc Fabregas insists Arsenal will be too strong for Sheffield United

Cesc Fabregas is confident that Arsenal will be too strong for Sheffield United in the upcoming Premier League match on Monday. Mikel Arteta’s side has displayed impressive form in 2024, maintaining an unbeaten streak in league games since the start of the year.

The Gunners’ outstanding run positions them well ahead of the game against Sheffield United, and the Blades are expected to face challenges in containing Arsenal’s performance. With Liverpool continuing their formidable run, Arsenal finds itself in a situation where maintaining a winning streak is crucial.

While Arsenal faces several tougher matches before the end of the season, securing maximum points in the upcoming match against Sheffield is imperative for Arteta’s side.

Fabregas said, as quoted by the BBC:

“I see Arsenal at the moment as too strong. I see them confident.

“I know they lost against Porto, but I think in the Premier League nowadays they are two levels up and I believe that they know exactly what they’re doing.

“I’m sure they believe, and they’re pushing from the staff point of view to win this game more than anything because these games win titles.

“It’s very different to go in my day to Stoke City on Saturday three o’clock then Monday night football.

“We go back to perceptions, to the humidity, the night time to approach the games, the travelling, the long wait for the game, these little things, knowing exactly what the opponents have done.

“If they have won they put pressure on you.

“There’s a bit of everything but, at the moment, I see Arsenal a little bit too strong to be dropping points there.”

We are fighting for the title, while Sheffield United is fighting for top-flight survival, so both clubs are fighting for something.

We have to show we are more serious than them, and the boys must know that now is not the time to bottle our title challenge.

