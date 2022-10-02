Cesc Fabregas makes a bold claim about William Saliba

Cesc Fabregas has been amazed by the performance of William Saliba in an Arsenal shirt and he expects the youngster to spend the next two decades marshalling the club’s defence.

Saliba joined the Gunners in 2019, but he has spent the last few seasons out on loan.

He impressed in Ligue 1 last season to convince Mikel Arteta he can do a job.

The defender is now a mainstay in the Gunners team, and he has forced Ben White to play as a right back.

At 21, Saliba defends like a veteran, and he is cool personified. This has earned him a lot of praise.

Fabregas watched him show his class in the game against Spurs and praised him for how he effortlessly gets the job done.

The midfielder said via The Daily Mail:

‘I would like to mention someone who was so good but no one has mentioned him because he made it look so easy – Saliba.

‘This boy was in France for three years and I have watched him very closely. I was tipped off three years ago by an Arsenal scout when I was playing St Etienne for Monaco about this boy who they were interested in signing.

‘That night, he was the best player on the pitch. He could be Arsenal’s centre-back for the next 15-20 years now.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been a star for Arsenal this season and he has proven what a talent he is.

There had been suggestions he would leave when he couldn’t get into Arteta’s team.

Selling him could have been one of the worst mistakes we made, and we are being rewarded for sending him out on loan for further development instead.