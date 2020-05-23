Cesc Fabregas makes a frank admission about leaving Arsenal

Cesc Fabregas has admitted that he probably left Arsenal too soon after he left the Gunners to join Barcelona in 2011.

Fabregas joined Arsenal from Barcelona as a 16-year-old, however, after seeing the Gunners fail to win another Premier League title, he thought it was the right time for him to move and he left the Gunners for Barcelona.

He would eventually return to the Premier League, but Arsenal decided against signing him and he joined Chelsea instead.

Speaking about leaving the Gunners Fabregas insisted that he left for Barca because he wanted to win trophies, but he admitted that he may have left the Gunners too soon and also admitted that he probably should have given them two more years before seeking a move away.

He said as quoted by the Standard: “It was a bit of everything. I always felt that we were competing against the world. Let’s say you guys [Manchester United], Chelsea, sometimes Liverpool.

“I speak to guys at Chelsea and my Spanish friends at Liverpool and everyone tells me the same… ‘we used to hate playing against you guys’. And I say the same: ‘Yeah, you used to hate it, but we always lost’. Especially in important moments.

“I always felt so frustrated to see these big teams winning and always having that edge. I was very young, I was very passionate. I gave absolutely everything for Arsenal. I was hungry. I wanted to win. I was a competitor. I would’ve done anything to win for Arsenal. I felt this wasn’t coming.

“We had opportunities to sign big players that would make such a big difference but for one little thing or another, very small details they were looking away. A lot of things frustrated me and I just decided to go back to Barcelona. They were the best team in the world at that time. With all my friends there.

“I took the chance but earlier than I would’ve wanted. I just felt it was the right time. My brain was a little bit gone. Deep down, thinking now, I think I should’ve waited two more years.”

The thing is this, if he had waited two more years he may have missed his chance to rejoin Barcelona and so I am not sure he did leave too soon. He did win a Champions League after all.