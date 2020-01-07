Cesc Fabregas mocks Tottenham on social media Q&A

Foremer Gunner Cesc Fabregas has stuck the boot into Tottenham on social media while answering questions from fans.

The former Barcelona midfielder who enjoyed stints with Arsenal and Chelsea seems to still have a soft spot for the London clubs he represented and remains a rival of Tottenham.

During his time at the Emirates, there were some big clashes between the Gunners and Spurs and trolling each other was one thing both sets of players and fans can’t get enough of.

Fabregas still maintains his hatred for Spurs and he proved that on social media.

Fabregas was doing a Q&A on Twitter and was asked by the Premier League per the Express: “Of the 50 #PL goals you scored, which was your favourite?”

And the Spaniard brilliantly trolled Tottenham with his answer, replying: “Every goal against Spurs will do.”

Fabregas who left Arsenal to spend three years at his boyhood club Barcelona was keen on making a return to Arsenal from Barcelona.

However, Arsenal failed to match Chelsea’s offer and he moved to Stamford Bridge instead. He is currently turning out for AS Monaco in the French top flight since leaving Chelsea.

I always love it when a former Arsenal player has a pop at Tottenham or for that matter, a current one. However, when it comes to Fabregas I can take it or leave it. This was the player that basically went on strike to force a move to Barcelona and that taints his legacy for me.

That said, I cannot argue with his tweet, it was a quality response.