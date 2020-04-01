Cesc Fabregas names the best two managers that he has ever worked with

Cesc Fabregas has named Arsene Wenger as one of the two best managers that he has played under.

The Spaniard has had a glittering career as a professional and has been managed by some of the world’s best coaches at the various clubs he has played at.

He left La Masia as a 16-year old to sign for Arsenal under Wenger and watched first hand as the Gunners went through the 2003/2004 season unbeaten.

He would later become an Arsenal captain before he left the Gunners for Barcelona in 2011.

The current AS Monaco star was answering questions from fans in an Instagram live video as quoted by the Sun and one of the questions was about who was his best manager.

He initially shrugged off the question but the question kept coming and he eventually chose Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho.

After deciding to return to England from Barcelona in 2014, Fabregas joined Chelsea who was managed by Mourinho at the time after Arsenal rejected the chance to re-sign him.

He would go on to win the Premier League two times with the Blues before he left them to join AS Monaco.

Wenger stayed as Arsenal manager for 22 years before leaving them in 2018, he has now taken up a role at FIFA.