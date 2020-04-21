Cesc Fabregas names the one result in his career he wishes he could change, and surely every Arsenal fan will agree

Fabregas speaks for all Arsenal fans here…

Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas has named the one result in his career he wishes he could change, and it’s one all Gooners will surely agree with.

Our former captain got an early chance to win the Champions League, helping us to our only ever final back in the 2005/06 season when he was still just a youngster.

Fabregas started that final against his boyhood club Barcelona, and put in a strong performance as we were hugely unlucky to lose 2-1, with some questionable refereeing decisions throughout the game.

It’s little surprise that Fabregas still feels that pain now, as he revealed to a fan during a question and answer session on Twitter…

La final de la Champions contra el Barça, sin duda. https://t.co/oy98jMX2ES — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 20, 2020

This is surely the one result every Arsenal fan would change if they could, with the team never coming anywhere near as close to winning the European Cup as they did that season.

It’s also a trophy Fabregas himself has never won, which is somewhat surprising given the glittering career he’s enjoyed, with Premier League titles at Chelsea, La Liga wins with Barcelona, and of course the World Cup and two European Championships with the Spanish national team.