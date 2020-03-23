Cesc Fabregas opens up on being rejected by Arsenal when he returned to England

Cesc Fabregas has opened up on his failed attempt to return to Arsenal after he left them to join Barcelona

Fabregas came through the ranks at Barcelona but he was plucked away by Arsenal as a 17-year-old. He took just one year to break into the Arsenal senior team and helped them win the FA Cup soon after.

He, however, became desperate to return to Barcelona in 2010 but he was denied the chance to make that move.

He would eventually join the Catalans a year later, however, after just three years at the Camp Nou, he wanted a return to the Premier League.

His preferred choice was Arsenal but the Gunners rejected the chance to re-sign him and he joined Chelsea instead.

He would go on to help the Blues lift another Premier League title before moving to AS Monaco in France.

Speaking to the Arseblog as quoted by FootballLondon, he said:

“The only thing that kills me now is that I had to be so pushy to Arsene,” said Fabregas.

“The guy gave me absolutely everything. I owe everything to him.

“I asked to leave after the World Cup in 2010. He [Arsene] told me absolutely not, it is impossible. “He said if the next season would be the same then he would look into it.

“Arsenal will have the first option and I cannot speak to any other club for one week until Arsenal make the decision if they want it or not.

“Arsenal were my first option. In my mind I’m telling everyone I’m going [back] to Arsenal.

“I played for Arsenal with a fever, I played for Arsenal with a broken leg.

“I played for Arsenal when my Grandad died. I gave everything for that club; I would do it all over again.”

Such a shame he acted in the way he did when he was with Chelsea, hard to take him completely at his word about his feelings for Arsenal if I am honest.

Let me put it this way, he is most certainly not what I would call an Arsenal legend