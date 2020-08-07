Cesc Fabregas pays tribute to scouts who discovered him

Arsenal has just made some members of their staff redundant and in a separate restructuring job, the Gunners have also fired their scouts including, Francis Cagigao, who discovered the likes of Hector Bellerin, Cesc Fabregas and Gabriel Martinelli.
He worked for the club for more than a decade and his dismissal is one that has sparked reactions from the club’s ex-players as well as pundits.
Cesc Fabregas is the latest ex-Gunner who has talked about the issue and he paid tributes to the scouts who thought he was a star in the future and advised Arsenal to poach him from Barcelona’s La Masia when he was still very much a youngster.
He wrote per the Mail: ‘Thank you for the 24+ years of devotion, respect, loyalty and love you gave to @Arsenal. Nothing would have been the same for me if you didn’t spot me at 15 years old.
‘I wish you all the very best for the future. Your next team will be very lucky to have your football brain.’
The firing of the scouts shows that Arsenal is switching from a scout-based system of recruitment that has worked so well for them over the years and they are now more focused on signing players based on the recommendation from agents.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
I really don’t know what all the fuss is, what can scouts actually do with no access to watching players live in the stadium, obviously their role has become redundant ergo no job for them, all this agent recommendation crap, we still have scouts at the club just not as many as before, does anyone really believe Raul will just call up one of his mates & say Kia I need a new CB do you know any who are left footed & a good price that might want to come to Arsenal, let’s be real here that’s not the club are doing, I mean who hadn’t heard of Luiz, Soares or even this Gabriel previously, it winds me up that so many fans think suddenly Raul will just be using his little black book to sign players, Arsenal is a huge multi billion pound business, of course we will still scout players & use the StatDNA data to make decisions, THEN & only then would an agent get involved,if the reality is what people are saying I find it ridiculous & nonsensical from wherever I stand, come on everyone we won’t just sign players now & in the future based on who their agent is, just think about it for 60 seconds, YES it’s ludicrous to even suggest IMO