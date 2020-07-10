Cesc Fabregas picks Arsenal match as the best he has played in as a footballer

Cesc Fabregas was plucked from the Barcelona academy as a teenager by Arsenal and he would go on to have one of the most distinguished careers in world football and he would play under some of the best managers in the game.

Spells with Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea would have exposed him to some of the best fixtures in the game during his time with each team.

Yet when he was asked to pick the best football match that he has played in as a footballer, he surprisingly picked a game he played in as an Arsenal player.

The Spaniard also won the World Cup and the Euros with Spain, but he still chose one Arsenal match that most fans would also be familiar with as the best game he has played in.

“When I was at Arsenal and we beat Barcelona 2-1 in the Champions League at the Emirates in 2011. I think we played sensationally in that game,” he told the BBC’s Match of the Day top 10 podcast.

“Obviously I am talking about the game because after that we lost at the Camp Nou and didn’t go through but, in terms of that night, when you ask me about the favourite game, probably that one. “

The Spaniard was one of Arsenal’s best players and he was also made the club’s captain, but he tarnished some of his reputation when he forced a move to Barcelona and did more damage by returning to join Chelsea.