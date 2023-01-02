Cesc Fabregas Provides Reasons for Arsenal Fans to Be Excited

Anyone who believes Arsenal aren’t the real deal in the Premier League right now is probably living under a rock. Arsenal have been “too much” for other Premier League clubs.

Only Manchester United have beaten Arsenal this season; the other 13 teams, with the exception of Southampton (who fought to a draw), have been defeated.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Cesc Fabregas discussed Arsenal. He admitted that trusting Mikel Arteta even when he could have been fired has never been more justified than this season.

Fabregas said, “If we had listened to certain people at a time when Arsenal finished eighth and not doing that well, then maybe Mikel wouldn’t be there. But they gave him the time that was needed to develop his own style, his own players coming in, making his own thing.”

On the PL title and Arsenal’s chances, he hinted they are on the right path, saying, “Mikel was my teammate, and he helped me a lot when I was very young; he knows the game properly. They haven’t won anything yet, but they are definitely going in the right way.”

What a time to be a Gunner. Who would have thought Arsenal would return so quickly to a point where the league title is theirs to lose?