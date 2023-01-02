Arsenal News Latest News

Cesc Fabregas Provides Reasons for Arsenal Fans to Be Excited

Anyone who believes Arsenal aren’t the real deal in the Premier League right now is probably living under a rock. Arsenal have been “too much” for other Premier League clubs.

Only Manchester United have beaten Arsenal this season; the other 13 teams, with the exception of Southampton (who fought to a draw), have been defeated.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Cesc Fabregas discussed Arsenal. He admitted that trusting Mikel Arteta even when he could have been fired has never been more justified than this season.

Fabregas said, “If we had listened to certain people at a time when Arsenal finished eighth and not doing that well, then maybe Mikel wouldn’t be there. But they gave him the time that was needed to develop his own style, his own players coming in, making his own thing.”

On the PL title and Arsenal’s chances, he hinted they are on the right path, saying, “Mikel was my teammate, and he helped me a lot when I was very young; he knows the game properly. They haven’t won anything yet, but they are definitely going in the right way.”

What a time to be a Gunner. Who would have thought Arsenal would return so quickly to a point where the league title is theirs to lose?

Sam P

——————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

Mikel Arteta talks about Excitement, skill and a great end to 2022 at Brighton

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal reported to be targeting two USA stars
‘Saka is PL young player of the year already’ Rio Ferdinand hails Arsenal man
Video – Top 10 UEFA WCL team goals with perfect link-up play from Arsenal Women
Posted by

Tags Fabregas

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs