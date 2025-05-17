Cesc Fabregas reveals what he learnt from Arsenal that works for him at Como

Cesc Fabregas is enjoying an impressive spell as manager of Como in Serie A, which has quickly earned him recognition as one of the most promising young coaches in European football. Despite this being the club’s first campaign back in the Italian top flight, Fabregas has guided his side to a stable position in midtable, a feat that speaks volumes about his leadership and tactical acumen.

Como endured a difficult start to the season, but their form has improved significantly since March. Under Fabregas, the team has demonstrated resilience and a growing identity, suggesting that the manager’s message has been effectively received by his players. The former Spain international, though still at the very beginning of his coaching career, has proven capable of instilling discipline and unity in his squad.

The Influence of Wenger on a New Coaching Career

Fabregas’s own experiences as a player have clearly shaped his approach to management. During his time at Arsenal, he played under Arsene Wenger, whose guidance appears to have left a lasting impression. The Frenchman’s emphasis on creating a strong team culture and nurturing talent has been echoed in Fabregas’s work in Italy.

Reflecting on his coaching philosophy, Fabregas said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I was alone at Arsenal at the age of 16, so I know how you create a family. We will have a training centre here of a high level. I want to put my lads in the best possible context to create a human bond. I want a good person first and foremost, more than a good player, so I look them in the eye and want to evaluate everything.”

A Bright Future in Management

Fabregas’s comments reflect a thoughtful and human-centred approach to coaching, one that values character as much as ability. His vision for Como, which includes a focus on high-quality facilities and personal development, suggests he is laying the groundwork for long-term success.

While there is growing interest in his services from across Europe, Fabregas remains committed to his current role. His calm determination and clarity of purpose may see him rise even further in the managerial ranks in the years ahead. For now, his work at Como stands as a testament to the positive influence of great mentors and the enduring legacy of managers like Wenger.

