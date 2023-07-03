Cesc Fabregas says an emotional goodbye to his playing career and will now begin coaching

Football fans, especially Arsenal supporters, were hit with a wave of emotions as Cesc Fabregas, the former Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Spain midfielder, announced his immediate retirement from playing to embark on a coaching career.

The 36-year-old called time on a remarkable journey that saw him lift numerous trophies and represent some of the world’s biggest clubs. Fabregas concluded his playing career at Italian side Como and will now transition into coaching, starting with the club’s youth teams.

In a heartfelt statement, the former Arsenal captain expressed his gratitude for the unforgettable moments he experienced throughout his career, from his early days at Barcelona to his stints at Arsenal, Chelsea, Monaco, and Como. He thanked everyone who played a role in his journey, including teammates, coaches, directors, presidents, owners, fans, and his family.

Fabregas acknowledged the challenges he faced from opponents, crediting them for making him stronger.

It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots. From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all.

From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and… pic.twitter.com/Wuwj04WanB — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) July 1, 2023

The midfielder also shared his excitement about embarking on a coaching role with Como, expressing his enthusiasm for the club and its project.

Fabregas highlighted the joy he felt in learning three languages, becoming more compassionate, and gaining wisdom during his travels. After two decades of sacrifice, dedication, and joy, The midfield maestro bids farewell to the beautiful game, reflecting on the cherished memories and friendships he formed along the way.

The impact of Fabregas’ retirement goes beyond statistics and silverware. It represents the end of an era for football fans who witnessed the rise of a young prodigy at Arsenal, saw him become a star at Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi, and watched him conquer the Premier League with Chelsea.

Was still a bit young to truly appreciate Bergkamp, Henry and Vieira in their prime, so Cesc Fabregas was my first 'love' as an Arsenal fan. A gorgeous player who had brains, technique, leadership and eyes in the back of his head. Arsène Wenger personified on the pitch. — Phil Costa (@_PhilCosta) July 1, 2023

The 36-year-old symbolized the essence of the game, demonstrating skill, intelligence, and an unwavering love for football. His retirement leaves a void, but his legacy as a player and now as a coach will continue to inspire future generations.

As football enthusiasts bid farewell to Cesc Fabregas, they are left with a mix of emotions. Gratitude for the joy he brought on the pitch, admiration for his achievements, and a sense of nostalgia for an era that has now passed. We as Arsenal fans have witnessed a lot of moments where the artist met his art, live at our home, The Emirates Stadium. And that is something we should always cherish.

The Arsenal Years with Cesc Fabregas. You will be missed, but never forgotten. Once a gooner always! ❤ Credit to @iGoonerHD pic.twitter.com/v5Z2x469fx — ＧＲＥＡＴ ＧＯＯＮＥＲ (@alexAFC__) July 1, 2023

Fabregas’ retirement serves as a reminder of the fleeting nature of sporting careers and the everlasting impact players can have on the hearts and minds of fans. The beautiful game will always be enriched by the contributions of players like Cesc Fabregas, who leave an indelible mark on the sport they love.

I grew up watching Fabregas at his very best during his last few years at the Gunners. His aura was desperately missed when he left for the biggest club in the world, Barcelona.

Even though I am now a fully grown man, I will miss those times when Fabregas used to excite the hell out of me as an eight-year-old.

GOODBYE LEGEND!

Cesc Fabregas – the greatest Spaniard to ever grace the Premier League @cesc4official 🇪🇸🔴 pic.twitter.com/fXMHQVsGCm — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) July 1, 2023

Writer – Yash Bisht