Cesc Fabregas says Arsenal just to get that first trophy under their belts

According to Cesc Fabregas, Arsenal’s victory in the 2023-24 Premier League might mark the beginning of Arsenal’s dominance in English football. The former Arsenal midfielder told PA News agency, “Obviously you can imagine what it will mean. More than just winning a title but the belief will be back, the trust between the players and the staff and the fans and the whole club.

“The family that was there when I was there will be back, the moments of ‘we are strong and we know we can win’; at the moment it is a little bit ‘are we ready, are we not?’

“If they can manage to win the first one [under Arteta], I believe it could become a constant threat for Arsenal to be challenging for all the top titles.”

Listening to the ex-midfielder speak makes me even more hungry for Arsenal to win the Premier League.

For the second season in a row, our Gunners have been in the title race. Last season, their lack of experience and a thin quality squad, hampered by injuries, prevented them from winning the title. This season, they’re demonstrating their will and determination to sustain the title charge. They presently lead the Premier League with 71 points. Liverpool has the same number of points as them but trails them on goal difference, while Manchester is third, one point behind the two.

With seven games remaining, our Gunners have their job cut out for them—win them all and lift the league. With a league triumph, our Gunners may not only end their 20-year League drought, but they may also celebrate their efforts over the last few seasons under Mikel Arteta. With the league title win, some may eventually look at Arsenal and conclude that they are not league pretenders, but rather true title challengers for seasons to come.

