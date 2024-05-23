Cesc Fabregas says Arsenal must build “two teams basically” if they want to topple Man City

A lot of Arsenal fans will be thinking about this summer transfer window and saying to themselves that the team should really make the most of this chance to strengthen their squad and gain an advantage in the title race.

So, it seems that there might be a glimmer of hope for a potential squad overhaul this summer, as Cesc Fabregas recently shared his thoughts on what Arsenal should do. The ex-Gunner suggests that, in terms of their squad, the team is still not quite where it needs to be.

According to him, Manchester City has two really strong teams in one. He believes Arsenal should improve their bench by adding some high-quality options. He believes Arsenal should work on evolving their team so that they’re not overly reliant on players like Saka, Rice, or William Saliba. He’s confident that, with a solid substitute bench and a deadly striker, Arsenal could be in a strong position to challenge for the league title.

Fabregas admitted on the BBC, “I think it’s funny because the other day you are watching both games at the same time and when you think about it you say, ‘Wow, Man City really have like two teams basically that could win the Premier League.’

“Arsenal don’t in this regard, so for me it’s a bit of everything.

“Yes, they do need a bit of depth to keep pushing, pushing, pushing during the season and not rely always on Saka or [Declan] Rice or [Thomas] Partey if he’s injured or not or on [William] Saliba.

“But also, in my opinion – and he’s done really, really well but obviously it’s not his main position – Havertz, he’s had a fantastic season, but if Arsenal can manage to get a top, top striker that can guarantee you 30 goals a season, then they will be much, much, much closer to getting it [the title].”

Fabregas definitely makes a good point. It’s interesting that Mikel Arteta sometimes didn’t show much trust in players like Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, and Fabio Vieira in games where he was yearning for a game changer. It’s worth considering what this might mean — he didn’t trust some of the players on his bench.

Hopefully, by next season, he’ll have refreshed his squad after this summer. Maybe he’ll even let go of some promising prospects to make room for quality players that he can freely rotate.

When top stars Saka and Saliba (the Frenchman played every minute of last season’s PL football) get some well-deserved rest, they will always come back refreshed and ready to go. It might take a while for Arsenal to build a better team than City’s, but if they’re to get there, it all begins this summer.

Is Cesc right, do we still have a lot more rebuilding to match Man City?

