Cesc Fabregas says Arsenal must build “two teams basically” if they want to topple Man City

A lot of Arsenal fans will be thinking about this summer transfer window and saying to themselves that the team should really make the most of this chance to strengthen their squad and gain an advantage in the title race.
So, it seems that there might be a glimmer of hope for a potential squad overhaul this summer, as Cesc Fabregas recently shared his thoughts on what Arsenal should do. The ex-Gunner suggests that, in terms of their squad, the team is still not quite where it needs to be.
According to him, Manchester City has two really strong teams in one. He believes Arsenal should improve their bench by adding some high-quality options. He believes Arsenal should work on evolving their team so that they’re not overly reliant on players like Saka, Rice, or William Saliba. He’s confident that, with a solid substitute bench and a deadly striker, Arsenal could be in a strong position to challenge for the league title.
Fabregas admitted on the BBC, “I think it’s funny because the other day you are watching both games at the same time and when you think about it you say, ‘Wow, Man City really have like two teams basically that could win the Premier League.’
“Arsenal don’t in this regard, so for me it’s a bit of everything.
“Yes, they do need a bit of depth to keep pushing, pushing, pushing during the season and not rely always on Saka or [Declan] Rice or [Thomas] Partey if he’s injured or not or on [William] Saliba.
“But also, in my opinion – and he’s done really, really well but obviously it’s not his main position – Havertz, he’s had a fantastic season, but if Arsenal can manage to get a top, top striker that can guarantee you 30 goals a season, then they will be much, much, much closer to getting it [the title].”
Fabregas definitely makes a good point. It’s interesting that Mikel Arteta sometimes didn’t show much trust in players like Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, and Fabio Vieira in games where he was yearning for a game changer. It’s worth considering what this might mean — he didn’t trust some of the players on his bench.
Hopefully, by next season, he’ll have refreshed his squad after this summer. Maybe he’ll even let go of some promising prospects to make room for quality players that he can freely rotate.
When top stars Saka and Saliba (the Frenchman played every minute of last season’s PL football) get some well-deserved rest, they will always come back refreshed and ready to go. It might take a while for Arsenal to build a better team than City’s, but if they’re to get there, it all begins this summer.
Is Cesc right, do we still have a lot more rebuilding to match Man City?
Daniel O
We can have three teams but for what use when the manager has yet to learn the basics of rotation.
Came here to say this 👏
@HH
Real Talk…👍🏾
So far no one has managed to create a squad of two first teams without oil money. I’m not sure its actually possible. Articles like this just ignore the financial question and assume there’s an infinite number of men with no names out there who are available, affordable and world beaters. In reality its probably the manager that rotates best whose squad will finish the season still firing on all cylinders. I remember Ferguson talking about rotation. He made the point that while a manager would like to play his best team every game he thought you could only do it maybe half a dozen times a season. Rather what you are trying to do is pick a team that is good enough to win each game. His other point was you need to start rotating almost from game 1 not wait until players are already struggling. However I don’t think that’s Arteta’s philosophy.
I’m not sure two teams is good idea. When a squad is too big, it comes with some disadvantages. Even Pep has always worked with relatively small groups. It’s quality over quantity.When you have versatile players, you they can cover multiple positions which removes the need for multiple bodies in the same position. I’d say 18 top class outfield players is a good number. The remaining slots should be occupied by prospects whether from the academy or purchased.
1 team with good backups for every position is what I care about. Whatever you calk it. I think we need a top quality CF, top quality DM and a good LB