Cesc Fabregas sums up Arsenal in one word, and Gooners will love it

Fabregas took part in a Q&A with fans on his Twitter page.

Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas has revealed the one word that comes to mind when he thinks of his old club.

While the Spaniard will no doubt have something of a mixed reputation with Gunners fans now after the nature of his exit from the club and for later playing for rivals Chelsea, it seems clear that Arsenal still holds a very special place in his heart.

See below as Fabregas answered one fan’s question about the word he associates with Arsenal, as he simply said: “Passion”

While it’s a shame Fabregas did not stay with us for longer, there can be no questioning he played with passion for the shirt while he was in north London.

Fabregas captained us from a young age and often played through the pain for us, and often celebrated every goal like it was the most important of his life.

