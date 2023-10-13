Cesc Fabregas thinks that Arsenal are “getting closer” to the title “I can smell it”

Cesc Fabregas, our former Arsenal captain, believes we can finally win the Premier League this season.

We earned a critical 1-0 victory over our biggest championship rivals, Manchester City, last weekend. After failing to beat the Citizens since 2015, the victory last weekend was extra speciall, and Fabregas believes that from that “progress,” we will end our Premier League title drought before the conclusion of this season.

After our victory over City, he stated in the Mirror, “It will just bring more positivity.

“I know how much they want to win the Premier League. I have been at the training ground recently, and I know that they are waiting. I can smell it. They are working towards that moment in a very passionate way.

“They are doing everything in every way to make this happen. With this young group, with the energy, the passion, the quality, and the hunger they are showing each week, I think it’s closer than it has ever been for the last 12–15 years.”

After beating Man City, it is not just Fabregas that thinks we could win the title, as the bookies have also reduced our odds to win the Premier League, shifting us from 11/2 down to 4/1 after our recent triumph at the Emirates Stadium.

This victory not only confirmed our title credentials but has given Arsenal fans real belief that this could be our season after 20 years in the Premier League wilderness and if w carry on with our great unbeaten run the price will drop even further, making this a possible great time to back the Gunners.

That display also shows that Man City are vulnerable, especially after Pep’s team losing to Wolves as well the previous weekend, which augurs well for us as well as our other title rivals, like Liverpool and Tottenham.

We are still unbeaten after eight league games and sit second in the table, despite having the same points as league leaders Tottenham. The assumption is that we will eventually take the top spot. We simply need to keep picking upresults and avoid dropping points. Spurs will undoubtedly drop points as most pundits agree.

As wise as we are this time, Manchester City, who are two points behind us, should not have let us pass them, since Arteta and the boys are eager to right their wrongs from last season and finally go all the way to the top and stay there for the whole campaign.