Cesc Fabregas weighs in on Mikel Arteta managerial debate

Cesc Fabregas feels for managers like Mikel Arteta because they hardly have enough time on their hands to implement their ideas.

The former Arsenal ace was responding to suggestions by some fans that the Spanish manager should be sacked after his team lost three of their last four league games.

Their last league game was at the Emirates against Aston Villa and they were beaten 3-0 by the Villans.

The result hasn’t been received well by some fans of the club and Arteta is already under pressure to deliver.

Fabregas is of the opinion that it is too easy to fire managers nowadays and that managers are supposed to be given more time than they get to do their job.

He says that Arsenal is in a transition period and that it is obvious to see that Mikel Arteta has the ideas to make them a great team, but he will need time.

“Listen, it’s a transition period,” Fabregas said to 90min. “Mikel has his ideas, but it takes time. The problem for a coach nowadays is that you have no time. You lose three games, everyone is asking for your head.

“I know it’s very, very difficult because you want to implement your ideas, and it’s a process. Sometimes, it’s difficult because football is moving very quickly, everyone wants to win, there’s pressure from the board, from the fans, from the players. You’re on the spot every single day.

“He’s trying to find his team. They have [Dani] Ceballos, they have [Granit] Xhaka, now they’ve added Thomas Partey from Atletico, who’s a very good player as well. They have Willian, they have [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang – top, top players, that’s 100% sure. Maybe they still need a little bit more time.”