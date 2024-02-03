“Chalk and cheese!” Paul Merson compares Rice to struggling Chelsea star

Paul Merson has delivered a scathing assessment of Moises Caicedo’s performance and drawn unfavourable comparisons to Arsenal’s Declan Rice. A year ago, Arsenal pursued Caicedo vigorously, presenting several offers for his signature. However, Brighton rebuffed their attempts, and the midfielder remained with the club for the remainder of the season.

In the subsequent summer, Arsenal shifted their focus to Declan Rice and shattered their transfer record to secure the Englishman’s services. Rice has proven to be an exceptional addition to the squad, displaying remarkable performances throughout the season and exhibiting continuous improvement.

Contrastingly, Caicedo made a move to Chelsea for a record-breaking fee, but Merson contends that the general consensus suggests he has fallen short of expectations, labelling him as a flop.

While comparing him to Rice, Merson wrote on Sports Keeda:

“Caicedo was signed for €4m by Brighton a few years ago, now suddenly he’s the most expensive player in Premier League history? You can’t improve that much in 2-3 years, it’s impossible.

“You watch Caicedo and compare him to Declan Rice – it’s like chalk and cheese! For that fee, you have to grab games by the scruff of the neck and make your presence felt, and I can’t remember him doing that too many times at Chelsea.”

Caicedo has been a terrible signing for Chelsea, while our performance has improved partly because we have Rice in our group.

We are lucky to have him, and hopefully, he can lead us to a victory over Liverpool this weekend.

