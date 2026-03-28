Chamberlain reveals how Arteta was already showing his managerial skills as a player

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has reflected on his time at Arsenal alongside Mikel Arteta, expressing little surprise at the Spaniard’s rise as a highly regarded manager. The former Liverpool midfielder believes that Arteta always displayed strong leadership and tactical awareness, even during his playing days.

Many of Arteta’s former teammates have shared similar views, noting that he demonstrated clear managerial qualities long before stepping into coaching. Oxlade-Chamberlain is the latest to highlight how those traits were evident within the squad environment.

Early Signs of Leadership

The pair spent several seasons together at Arsenal before Arteta retired and Oxlade-Chamberlain moved to Liverpool, where he went on to win multiple trophies. During their time as teammates, Arteta was already influencing how the team prepared for matches.

While he did not win the league as a player at Arsenal, there is a growing belief that he could achieve that success as a manager. There is also optimism that he could guide the club towards a historic Champions League triumph.

As reported by The Sun, Oxlade-Chamberlain recalled how Arteta took the initiative in improving the team’s tactical preparation. He said:

“He [Arteta] started analysis meetings for us because Arsene comes from a different generation.

“It was all about us, and if we take care of what we’re meant to take care of, we should win.

“But when it got to the point where you’re playing you boys [Man City] or we have a big game, Mikel was our boss.

“We want to know what they’re doing from a corner. We didn’t really do that.

“So Mikel sort of forced that in as a player that we started watching the opposition more, whoever it was we wanted to know.

“Because before we just see it on the paper, on the board and the boss [Wenger] would just start drawing lines.”

Arteta’s Managerial Rise

These insights underline how Arteta’s approach set him apart even as a player, with a clear focus on preparation and tactical detail. His influence extended beyond the pitch, shaping how the team analysed opponents and approached key matches.

Now established as a leading manager, his progression appears a natural continuation of those early qualities. With Arsenal competing at a high level, there is a strong belief that he can deliver major honours in the near future, fulfilling the potential many recognised during his playing career.