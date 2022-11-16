Champions League club sets a €100 million price tag on Arsenal target

Arsenal is one of several European clubs chasing the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Shaktar Donetsk youngster has done well in this campaign and was excellent during the Champions League group stages.

His fine form caught the attention of Arsenal and several European clubs, including Juventus and Real Madrid.

His present employers know they have a top player on their hands and are prepared to make as much money as possible from his sale.

Ahead of the next transfer window, when clubs might start looking to add him to their squad, they have set their asking price for his signature.

A report on The Athletic claims they want to make €100m from his departure.

Shakhtar’s director of football, Dario Srna, said: ‘If somebody wants to buy Mudryk, they must pay huge, huge, huge money. Otherwise the president of the club (Rinat Akhmetov) will not sell him.

‘The market is deciding the price — not me. Antony, [Jack] Grealish, they are players of more than €100m and for me, Mudryk does not have less quality than them.

‘This is the last two transfers in the past year, in more or less the same positions. [Jadon] Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. We want just respect.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk is one of the most coveted youngsters around now and we must be prepared to smash our transfer record to add him to our squad.

If we are not prepared to pay big for his signature, we are better off turning our attention to other attacking targets now.

