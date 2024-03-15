Champions League draw – Arsenal handed a tough route to Wembley

One of the best parts of being in the Champions League, apart from the games of course, is the draw. It is a time of anticipation and hope. The quarter-final and semi-final draw has been conducted at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, and Arsenal have been drawn against Bayern Munich in the quarter-final and will play either Real Madrid or Man City if they progress to the semi-finals.

This is the full draw

Quarter Finals

Arsenal v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Man City

Paris St Germain v Barcelona

Semi-Finals

Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund v Paris St Germain or Barcelona

Arsenal or Bayern Munich v Real Madrid or Man City

So, what do you think to drawing Bayern Munich and Harry Kane in the quarter-finals and possibly Man City or Real Madrid in the semi’s? Let us know in the comments below what you think of that draw and also the route to the final.