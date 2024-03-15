Champions League draw – Arsenal handed a tough route to Wembley

One of the best parts of being in the Champions League, apart from the games of course, is the draw. It is a time of anticipation and hope. The quarter-final and semi-final draw has been conducted at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, and Arsenal have been drawn against Bayern Munich in the quarter-final and will play either Real Madrid or Man City if they progress to the semi-finals.
This is the full draw
Quarter Finals
Arsenal v Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid v Man City
Paris St Germain v Barcelona
Semi-Finals
Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund v Paris St Germain or Barcelona
Arsenal or Bayern Munich v Real Madrid or Man City
So, what do you think to drawing Bayern Munich and Harry Kane in the quarter-finals and possibly Man City or Real Madrid in the semi’s? Let us know in the comments below what you think of that draw and also the route to the final.
Best possible scenario as we might face Barcelona in the FINALLL!!
Time to rid this monkey off our back
Finally
Wow, it cant get tougher than this.
To be the best you have to beat the best.
We will be up for the task, i am hoping no more injury setbacks.
COYG
Time for revenge against bayern.
Arteta sure knws how to beat Tuchel.
First time in years the great team like Bayern, Barca, PSG are looking vulnerable and beatable. I am confident that we can sneak to semifinal this time around and avenge our past failures. But its true that we have most difficult road to final.
I was expecting Bayern. It’s the perfect draw for us to get our revenge.
It won’t be easy but we can knock them out if we play our best.
With Kane in their team? It was meant to be!
Yes its like killing two birds with one stone.
That’s the problem with the champions league!! You got the 4 best teams in it destined to play each other and 3 eliminated before you get to the final. I genuinely believe we will go through but anything after that is anyone’s guess . Bayern can’t bring any fans to the emirates as they are banned and I feel this will be decisive. 2-1 bayern in Munich. 3-1 Arsenal at the emirates
Perfect draw for Arsenal. Wouldn’t have wanted any other team except Bayern.
I second that.
Oh man, what a nasty draw. Worst case scenario 😐
Anything but City in the Q, I thought. Now it can be City in the semi. Arsenals half looks tougher. But the best team wins. Let’s hope for three straight pens. Ödegård takes the first.
If we are going to win it, it is going to be the hard way.
IMO, the best we can do is to get to the semis.
TBH we are a better side than Bayern
And if Man City and Madrid end up having a tough tie which they should I would be confident if we beat the winners the trophy would be ours
I’m OK with this draw, but BM have the advantage of being at home in 2nd leg.
We have the advantage of BM not having fans allowed in the first leg at The Emirates. That will be a massive advantage to us 🙂
How come they’re not allowed their fans at the Emirates?
Jen
Their fans threw fireworks inside the pitch during their win over Lazio
Ok cheers. Well that is a little boost for us then.
What’s that over?
What a draw.. personally I think it’s okay as it stands now this is not the same Arsenal Bayern usually roll past it’s a different Arsenal with huge mentality on the other hand this is not that Bayern Munich that has steamrolled us in the past… We are up for it and will revenge for the pains of the past.
We can beat them for sure.
Let’s do this boys
Come on Gunner’s.
Bayern aren’t gonna park the bus and stay in their half all game. It will allow Arsenal to play free flowing football which we are so good at right now. So perfect draw!
It’s actually a decent draw, because although Bayern have great individual players, they don’t play very well as a team. They’re midfield isn’t that good, and they’re pretty awful at the back.
The obvious issue is Kane, he always scores against us.
I agree with you Jen. I’m not exactly complaining about the draw. Arsenal supporters have been screaming their knockers of for 7 years wanting to play Champions League football. You’d have to be a mug to be complaining about getting Bayern Munich in the quarter finals. You can’t have your cake and eat it as they say. At least we’ll know where we’ll be at after the two legs when it comes to progression as a football club. Things aren’t all that rosey at Bayern Munich of late. Manuel Neuer has been coming out in the media blasting his team mates regarding attitude. And it hasn’t been isolated with him coming out. Bayern Munich have been up and down this season with unconvincing performances. As long as Arsenal don’t get too far ahead of themselves, as there’s a massive match coming up on the 31st of March. Take each match as they come, and take them on their own merits. One would hope that Arsenal learned alot from themselves after those two matches against Porto. All players need to show up and be counted. Can’t afford players to be ghosting in these massive matches.
It’s just unfortunate that Kane will after all not lay his hands on a trophy this is season as it’s going to be a total revenge. We can not forget in a hurry the damage Bayern did to our reputation. After that, we will over come Madrid or City which brings us to another big revenge on Barcelona. We can’t forget 2096 finals. Let’s do it Gunners !
Time for 10 2 revenge
“2006 finals”
Finally, Bayern at Emirates and without their fans. We need a 6 – 0 win. If we get to the final, we will have a chance. I hope it will be Barcelona as a final rematch is long overdue too. My only worry is the semis: Man City/R. Madrid will be a tough one.
This has all the makings of a fantastic tie! We can beat them if we play at our best. But, we will have to be at our best. because If we play like we did against Porto, we’re going out..
The difference this time is that we do have a very good chance against Bayern. And what humour if Harry Kane ends this year on a trophyless note
There’s been a much easier side the last few years. Unfortunately we are on the harder side, haha! I’ll hope for Madrid to handle City. We have a decent shot against Bayern, and a chance to create a full circle moment obviously. It’s a tough draw, but is what it is and cant shy away from these challenges. COYG!
I’m not certain about our advancement to the next round but i’m proud of our team regardless the outcome of this tie. Pl should be our priority, COYG!!!
‘Bingo ‘ best possible draw if you ask me, and since we are not held prisoner by our pass, Arsenal must now go on and dip their bread.
It’s a lottery and it could have been worse than Bayern tbh
If we overcome them it’s either City or RM in the semis.
We don’t have the pedigree that the 3 clubs I’ve mentioned have, but you have to start somewhere in the CL and there were doubts at the beginning of the season regarding progressing from the first round, let alone the last 16, so it’s a win, win for the team to have made it this far. They are very together and last year’s disappointment seems to have galvanised them this season.
Why not give ourselves a chance?
Nothing wrong about the Big Double 😎
Ah Ha!
None indeed!
SueP, its an awesome draw if you ask me, not sure it could have gotten any better.
That very same Porto won it when all odds were against them, no wonder they felt so horrible crashing out.
But if we have any doubts on facing the German Champion, we could get an advice or two from Xhaka the former Arsenal man
You are very confident Gunsmoke
I’m confident-ish right now but I’ll be super nervous on the night. These players deserve a chance at glory
best draw is a scenario we don’t have to face City or Madrid until a final. If we do manage to get past Bayern we are massive massive underdogs.
Could have been worse, probably the right time to meet Bayern and to finish the history on our terms. I’m optimistic about a potential semifinal against a team with lots of layers 🔴⚪️
Nice draw to be honest
We will beat Bayern Munich hands down
Remember they won’t park the bus like Porto, and so our free flowing forwards will have a field day. I can’t wait to see Upamecano having a nightmare against home boy Kai Havertz
And in the semis, we can handle either Madrid or City
I still remember the outcomes of the 3 matches played with Bayern most especially 10/2 aggregate score line. I hope there will be a positive reactions, if you call it revenge so be it,
So pleased we missed AM – they are the original “dark arts” team in my opinion.
Nor do I believe that it’s a foregone conclusion that city will beat Madrid, as the Spanish club will have revenge on their minds after last season.
Bayern Munich is the draw I wanted, as we have a chance to get that humiliating 10-2 defeat off our backs – two completely different clubs now of course, so history itself won’t play a part in the result.
As for Kane, we know all about him and MA will ensure he will be neutralised.
Just hope we have a fukky fit squad and, if we have, can’t see why we won’t qualify for the semis as a minimum.
Madrid are not like last yr. This time they are doing better in both domestic and champion league and they have enough fire power to knock city out. But the thing is if they can knock city then they can knock anybody else to hold 15th. So I think if we get to semis then either will do. This is the charm of champions league as you play with the very best and to play with the very best is the dream of every football players
This happens when there is no blockbuster game in knockout phase, all the contenders got in QF as there were no major shocks in knockout. Now there is no easy ride for any team and each looks blockbuster. Each of the remaining team will face tougher and tougher opponents on the road to final. Last yr after mancity knocked RM, there was inevitability that they will run away with the cup as italian teams are no longer as strong as they used to be, though they are ever improving. However, as top 4 contenders of RM, city, Arsenal n Bayern all fell in same group, other group got little easier path to final.
This is not scary Bayern of past years. I can’t see them stopping us at this stage. It is the next stage that will be extremely challenging.