Champions League elimination could aid Arsenal in bid for striker target

Celtic were eliminated from Champions League qualification last night, which could push Odsonne Edouard to consider his future.

The French striker has emerged as one of the hottest properties in Europe, with his exception goalscoring and ability to find a key pass attracting attention.

While Edouard missed last night’s Champions League qualifier with Hungarian side Ferencvarosi with injury, his side were downed 2-1 at Celtic Park in his absence, and they will now drop into the draw for Europa League qualification.

Ally McCoist has declared that he believes that result could raise serious doubts over Edouard’s future, and staying to play a part in winning the club’s tenth league title in a row will likely not be as big a deal for the 22 year-old.

“Edouard, certainly on current form, is the most valuable player in the country,” McCoist told talkSPORT (via the Daily Record). “Celtic clearly missed him to a massive degree last night.

“And he must be sitting there thinking – with the greatest of respect to Odsonne Edouard – is he going to say ‘ok that’s us out of the Champions League but I’ve to 10 In A Row to look forward to’?

“No he’s not! Come on, that’s a west of Scotland thing between Rangers and Celtic. That’s not going to affect a big striker with the ability of Odsonne Edouard.

“He wants to play at the top level, and he will play at the top level because he’s a top player. It’s given him something to think about.

“Clearly Celtic will benefit when the time is right for Odsonne Edouard to move – and I think he will move.

“I’m not saying for a minute it’ll happen in the next two or three months, but he will at some point move. But that result has certainly given him and his agent something to think about.”

Arsenal are supposedly considering the departure of Alexandre Lacazette, which could well open the door for our side to make their own bid for Celtic’s star man, while other Premier League sides are also believed to be of interest.

Would Edouard be an immediate upgrade on Lacazette? Will Celtic’s CL expulsion lead the striker to target a move to another club this summer?

Patrick