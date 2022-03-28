Champions League football could help Arsenal land this Premier League ace

Youri Tielemans has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time now as he shines in a struggling Leicester City team.
The midfielder has been one of the finest in his position in England recently.
This has made the Gunners and other top clubs around the continent become interested in signing him from the Foxes.
Arsenal will be in the market for reinforcements when this campaign finishes and they could spend some of their money on acquiring his services.
A report via Sport Witness says his current deal expires in 2023 and he has no intention to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium.
This means Leicester has to sell him in the summer or risk losing him for nothing in 2023, a situation the Belgian wants to avoid.
He hopes they will listen to offers for him in the next transfer window because he wants to leave for a fee. He is also only considering an exit because he wants to play in the Champions League.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Finishing in the top four has so many advantages and one of them is signing top players around Europe and in the Premier League.
Tielemans is heading for a top club and we can compete for his signature if we return to Europe’s elite club competition.
He is not a bad player.
BUT
If we get UCL Football next season I would rather we went after Jude Bellingham. He would be more expensive, but he is still very young and I think he would mesh better with the squad.
I have said many times we only need two players in the Summer.
A top class goal scorer and a top class DM. Bellingham is currently playing DM for Dortmund and is already an International. (Current Fee $82m). If we can get a scorer for $70m or so, I think we would have a good team for next season.
Keep Soares as cover for right back.
Keep Saliba as a fourth CB.
Keep Xhaka (and Lokonga) as midfield back ups)
Keep Lacazette or Eddie as a back up striker
Keep Pepe for one more season to back up Saka.
Martinelli and ESR for the left wing.
Bellingham or ESR can substitute if Odegaard can’t start.
We can play some of the kids in the FA and League cup games.
We can buy any extra players in the 2023 Summer window
Talk of getting Bellingham at 80+ million and him being a back up is cloud cuckoo land thinking. Tielemans is a good realistic addition to the team, in my opinion.