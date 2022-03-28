Champions League football could help Arsenal land this Premier League ace

Youri Tielemans has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time now as he shines in a struggling Leicester City team.

The midfielder has been one of the finest in his position in England recently.

This has made the Gunners and other top clubs around the continent become interested in signing him from the Foxes.

Arsenal will be in the market for reinforcements when this campaign finishes and they could spend some of their money on acquiring his services.

A report via Sport Witness says his current deal expires in 2023 and he has no intention to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium.

This means Leicester has to sell him in the summer or risk losing him for nothing in 2023, a situation the Belgian wants to avoid.

He hopes they will listen to offers for him in the next transfer window because he wants to leave for a fee. He is also only considering an exit because he wants to play in the Champions League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Finishing in the top four has so many advantages and one of them is signing top players around Europe and in the Premier League.

Tielemans is heading for a top club and we can compete for his signature if we return to Europe’s elite club competition.