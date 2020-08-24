Champions League hero another player that Arsenal failed to sign years ago

Arsene Wenger’s reign is filled with several players that got away from the club and that list includes the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo.

You can now add serial league winner and the latest Champions League hero, Kingsley Coman to that list after Wenger’s admission five years ago.

Coman scored the winning goal for Bayern Munich as they beat his former team PSG to win the 2020 Champions League in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Frenchman started his career at PSG but left the Parisians back in 2014. Several clubs wanted to sign the prodigiously talented star at the time and Arsenal were one of them.

Wenger revealed that the Gunners did all they could to land him and that he was very close to joining them before opting for a move to Juve.

Five years ago, Wenger revealed as quoted in the Sun: “Yes, we really tried to sign Kingsley Coman in the summer of 2014.

“The transfer was almost completed, but he preferred Juventus.”

Coman has now won 20 trophies at 24 and after playing less than 200 games.

Arsenal fans can only wonder what he could have done for us if we had managed to sign him back when he was available and probably a whole lot cheaper than he is today.