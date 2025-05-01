Champions League is not over for Arsenal – there’s still 90 minutes to go

On Tuesday evening, Arsenal narrowly fell 1-0 to PSG in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals.
The Gunners fell behind early on due to a close-range Ousmane Dembélé strike within the opening five minutes.
It would haunt Mikel Arteta’s team for the rest of the match, which witnessed Arsenal slowly drop off from that moment onwards.
Admittedly, it was a shame to lose to PSG, whom we had ironically beaten earlier in this Champions League campaign at home 2-0.
It was certainly surprising that we did not even score against them, especially after a dazzling 5-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, who are the current holders and were one of the favourites for the trophy again.
However, there is still time to overturn the deficit, and surely Arsenal will not settle for a repeat in France.
Tuesday night was not a true performance reflecting Arsenal’s real capabilities, which they have shown this season, for example the 5-1 win against Manchester City and other impressive European displays such as the 7-1 demolition of PSV during the first leg of the round of 16.
Arsenal are only 180 minutes away from potentially sealing their first ever Champions League title, and they still have much more to show in the final 90 minutes of the semi-final.
If we have already stolen the show against PSG once, we can do it again when it matters the most.
There is still time on the North Londoners’ side, and anything can happen.
Will the Arsenal we all truly know at their best turn up?
Liam Harding
It is not over at all ,but PSG should have been 3-4 nil up away .
Been reading comments over the last few days saying it was a pretty even ,not sure what some fans watched TBH .
Either way all to play for and anything could happen I suppose .
If you say 3-4 nil , did you also watch it because you are conveniently disregarding potential goals we could have scored when their GK was amongst the highest performers
Watched it twice
Maybe I should have said 3-1 -4-1 ,hope that helps .
Not over, hopefully we’ll get some players back to boost the squad. Hopefully Arsenal will be ready mentally, I suspect this tie will be decided on penalties
Only Partey will be back of the starters. Other potential returnees are not starters and doubt will impact
3-2 will help Sir. Martinelli and Trossard were big chances and marginal offside goal by Merino. Actually the XG was in Arsenal favour. However Arsenal were embarrassed in the first 30 mins
It’s not a shame we lost to the best side left in this competition, especially as we were without Partey who in my opinion is the most irreplaceable player in the squad.
We can still progress, however unlikely the chances are.