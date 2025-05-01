Champions League is not over for Arsenal – there’s still 90 minutes to go

On Tuesday evening, Arsenal narrowly fell 1-0 to PSG in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

The Gunners fell behind early on due to a close-range Ousmane Dembélé strike within the opening five minutes.

It would haunt Mikel Arteta’s team for the rest of the match, which witnessed Arsenal slowly drop off from that moment onwards.

Admittedly, it was a shame to lose to PSG, whom we had ironically beaten earlier in this Champions League campaign at home 2-0.

It was certainly surprising that we did not even score against them, especially after a dazzling 5-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, who are the current holders and were one of the favourites for the trophy again.

However, there is still time to overturn the deficit, and surely Arsenal will not settle for a repeat in France.

Tuesday night was not a true performance reflecting Arsenal’s real capabilities, which they have shown this season, for example the 5-1 win against Manchester City and other impressive European displays such as the 7-1 demolition of PSV during the first leg of the round of 16.

Arsenal are only 180 minutes away from potentially sealing their first ever Champions League title, and they still have much more to show in the final 90 minutes of the semi-final.

If we have already stolen the show against PSG once, we can do it again when it matters the most.

There is still time on the North Londoners’ side, and anything can happen.

Will the Arsenal we all truly know at their best turn up?

Liam Harding