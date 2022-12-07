Arsenal Women v Juventus WCL Match Preview, Confirmed Team News and How To Watch

UEFA Champions League Match Preview: Arsenal Women v Juventus By Michelle

Tonight, Arsenal are back in Champions League action as they host Juventus at Emirates Stadium – with less than two weeks having passed since our Gunners last faced the Italian champions.

Arsenal have now played all of their opponents in Group C and it’s time for the return legs, starting tonight. In their last match, in Turin, there wasn’t a lot to separate the two teams, with a finishing scoreline of 1-1. Our Gunners will be hoping to use their home advantage to secure a better result tonight.

Juventus Women currently hold 2nd position in the Women’s Serie A (the Italian equivalent of our Women’s Super League), while our Gunners currently hold 3rd position in the WSL. These teams are VERY evenly matched..

Here’s what the Manager’s have to say:

Eidevall on Juventus: I expect a competitive game. I always think it’s very interesting when you’re playing a European team with this little time in between the games because now the tactical component of what the teams learned from the first game will really play a big part – in set pieces and in open play situations. I see this as a really long half-time break. So let’s hope that we have used this to our best advantage.

Montemurro on Arsenal: Tomorrow we’ll have to be good at not getting stretched, especially at the back. It will be important to stay united and compact. We’ll need the same concentration shown against Inter, when we lose the ball we must be immediately ready to win it back.

We will focus on what we consider important and try to play our game. We’re up against a strong team in a great stadium, it will be special to play at the Emirates. I want the girls to enjoy themselves out there and take this opportunity as a moment to grow further.

Team news update:

Leah Williamson and Rafaelle Souza have returned to full training and will be involved in the matchday squad. Kim Little and Lina Hurtig continue to progress well with their recovery and Eidevall hopes they’ll be back to match fitness before Christmas, but they will not be available as Arsenal take on Juventus tonight.

The match kicks off at 8pm (UK time) tonight at Emirates Stadium. All UWCL fixtures will be free to stream on DAZN’s Youtube channel, wherever you are in the world. Watch here:

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….