Champions League Omen gives Arsenal confidence of reaching the Final

A trend has emerged indicating that Arsenal will reach the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium, where Arteta has never lost.

Apparently, whoever has eliminated FC Porto recently has usually made it to the Champions League final, as highlighted below:

2016/17: Juventus

2017/18: Liverpool

2018/19: Liverpool

2020/21: Chelsea

2022/23: Inter Milan

That said, after losing 5-1, 5-1, and 1-5 to Bayern Munich in their last three Champions League games, the Germans were the last opponent the Gunners wanted for the UCL quarterfinals. However, following the Champions League draw on Friday, our Gunners have no choice but to defeat the Bundesliga giants if they are to go past the Champions League quarterfinals and face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the semifinals.

Given the ‘Porto trend’, there is hope that Arsenal can reach the Champions League final. Personally, I see history repeating itself, with Arsenal reaching the final and hopefully winning it.

We know it isn’t as easy as that, and our gunners will still have to put in the work. With the Premier League also to be fought for, it may go down to how they balance these two competitions, but hopefully this is a good omen for Arsenal.

Darren N

