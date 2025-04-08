Champions League or bust – Arsenal’s season hinges on European success

As Arsenal face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals today, their 2024/25 campaign hangs precariously in the balance. With Liverpool dominating the Premier League and Arsenal sitting a distant second, the Gunners’ European journey has become the defining narrative of their season. This is not merely a matter of prestige; it is about validating the progress made under Mikel Arteta’s stewardship and cementing their status among Europe’s elite.
Arsenal’s impressive performance in the Champions League this season, finishing third in the league stage with six wins, one draw, and just one loss, has set high expectations. This campaign marks their second consecutive year in the competition after a six-year absence, and they are determined to make a lasting impact. Their ability to adapt and thrive in the Champions League has been a testament to Arteta’s tactical acumen and the squad’s resilience.
Progressing deep into the knockout stages would not only enhance Arsenal’s reputation but also provide a psychological boost to a squad that has shown quality throughout the campaign. A victory in the tournament would be transformative, elevating the team to new heights and silencing doubts about their readiness for sustained dominance. It would also serve as a powerful recruitment tool, attracting top talent who are drawn to clubs with a proven track record of success in major competitions.
However, despite their strong Champions League showing so far, failure to secure silverware in Europe could overshadow their domestic achievements. Arsenal’s second-place position behind Liverpool is commendable but falls short of their ambitions to end their Premier League title drought. Without European success, questions surrounding Arteta’s ability to deliver trophies and Arsenal’s readiness for sustained dominance may persist, potentially impacting their long-term strategy and player morale.
Ultimately, Arsenal’s season hinges on their ability to deliver on the grandest stage of all. The Champions League is not just an opportunity for glory; it is a chance for redemption and validation. For Arteta and his players, lifting the trophy would transform this promising campaign into an unforgettable one, marking a new era of success for the Gunners.
Beating the masters of this competitions would show to potential players that we are able to hang out with the best of them. Last season we went head to head with bayern and narrowly lost. Imagine what getting past Real would do for this group of players. Up till now we have shown that we can compete with the best teams, time to show we can beat them.
Yes beating this Madrid when not in full strength will be a significant achievement.
We didn’t go toe to toe with Bayern don’t kid yourself. We failed to beat the worst Bayern side in years when we were in full strength.
Sure buddy same worse Bayern that Real needed a 88min equaliser and 91 winner miracle to beat at Home. We lost by 1 goal and should have won the 1st leg but for bad finishing and a point black penalty not given.
There is no such thing as “should have won”. Its pure fantasy, self-pacifying and wishful thinking. Come back to the real world.
What about the rest ? Typical u either twist n turn a sentence or play the ostrich ignore it.
Bayern also should have had a pen though
No question if Arteta wins ucl trophy, he achieved what Wenger tried and failed for 22 years. He becomes the trailblazer and should be named the Herbert Chapman of the 21st century. Statue shall definitely be erected for him. He becomes the first manager to win it in new Ucl format. Arsenal’s Euro phobia is finally buried as Arsenal ended runners up in Europa League twice and once in ucl. For that to happen every Gooner has a role esp tonight by being fearless v Madrid who indeed are beatable in their current forms.
Being the first Arsenal manager to win champions league will not make Arteta better than Wenger. Wenger has done too almuch for Arsenal and football in general for anyone to be compared to him.
Arteta hasn’t done imor achieved a fraction of what the great Arsene did.
Forget about the statue, in the future Arteta will be remembered as a bad memory.
I did not compare Arteta with the revolutionary and iconic Wenger. I just said Arteta achieved what Wenger didn’t which is fact if Arteta manages to win it. What if Arteta’s statue is added to the already erected so long as the Wenger bust honorably remains in its place. City is to do that for a player in Debruyne. Don’t count your chickens … COYG!
There will never be a statue of Arteta until he becomes a serial winner
Don’t get your hopes up.
Did you read well tonight’s Bosnian ref records in this season’s ucl? He officiated 6 matches gave 5 penalties. Soft or not he doesn’t care he just loves penalties. Skelly please beware of this alarm. You are prone! The ref also doesn’t refrain from cards. Timber, Rice and Martinelli may miss the 2nd leg with yellow. Anyhow first thing first.
It safer to let Skelly sit this one out. This one is for the expert fullbacks and the experienced ones not a 19 year old.
Safer to go with both Timber and White on the left and right.
What am thinking. Timber left and let white, odegaard and Saka cause mayhem down the right
100% with you my gooner mate! Thanks. We’ve Zinchenko Tierney Kiwior who can play there. Ucl qf battle is not for Skelly.
It was already a tough task wirh all important players available. It is more tougher with all the injuries caused by the manager overplaying players when he has the bench capable of rotation.
Not only that but our senior squad is 22 strong with 2 youth players, and that also includes 4 left-backs.. 6 if we can count Timber and Tomi who have played that position.
So before MA goes complaining about too many matches, he should focus on recruitment first.
Some comments are forensic. They are examining how the fire has broken out when we should be dealing with the fire instead. Recruitment is past and dusted. What is at stake is the monster Madrid. How should Arsenal be lining up v Madrid? How to elevate this so far uninjured players to success? Fretting over the past not helpful for this team. We shouldn’t mix the short term with the medium or long term.