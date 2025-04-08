Champions League or bust – Arsenal’s season hinges on European success

As Arsenal face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals today, their 2024/25 campaign hangs precariously in the balance. With Liverpool dominating the Premier League and Arsenal sitting a distant second, the Gunners’ European journey has become the defining narrative of their season. This is not merely a matter of prestige; it is about validating the progress made under Mikel Arteta’s stewardship and cementing their status among Europe’s elite.

Arsenal’s impressive performance in the Champions League this season, finishing third in the league stage with six wins, one draw, and just one loss, has set high expectations. This campaign marks their second consecutive year in the competition after a six-year absence, and they are determined to make a lasting impact. Their ability to adapt and thrive in the Champions League has been a testament to Arteta’s tactical acumen and the squad’s resilience.

Progressing deep into the knockout stages would not only enhance Arsenal’s reputation but also provide a psychological boost to a squad that has shown quality throughout the campaign. A victory in the tournament would be transformative, elevating the team to new heights and silencing doubts about their readiness for sustained dominance. It would also serve as a powerful recruitment tool, attracting top talent who are drawn to clubs with a proven track record of success in major competitions.

However, despite their strong Champions League showing so far, failure to secure silverware in Europe could overshadow their domestic achievements. Arsenal’s second-place position behind Liverpool is commendable but falls short of their ambitions to end their Premier League title drought. Without European success, questions surrounding Arteta’s ability to deliver trophies and Arsenal’s readiness for sustained dominance may persist, potentially impacting their long-term strategy and player morale.

Ultimately, Arsenal’s season hinges on their ability to deliver on the grandest stage of all. The Champions League is not just an opportunity for glory; it is a chance for redemption and validation. For Arteta and his players, lifting the trophy would transform this promising campaign into an unforgettable one, marking a new era of success for the Gunners.