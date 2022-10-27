Champions League qualification could help Arsenal sign long-term target

Arsenal has been chasing after Houssem Aouar for the longest time and the end of this season provides a unique chance to add the Frenchman to their squad.

The midfielder is running down his contract at Lyon and will join a top European side when he runs it down entirely.

This prospect looks good for Arsenal and could help the Gunners to secure one of the talents of Ligue 1 for free.

However, they are not alone in looking to sign him with Todofichajes revealing Real Betis remains in the hunt for him as well.

But Arsenal might have an advantage over them, with the report claiming the midfielder will only agree to move to Spain if Betis qualifies for the Champions League.

Arsenal is at the top of the Premier League table now and looks set to finish this term in the UCL spots, which should make signing him easier.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Aouar has been on our radar since Mikel Arteta became manager and we probably have our best chance of signing him now.

We expect Edu to have started working on the deal behind the scenes if his profile still excites Mikel Arteta.

This is because the earlier we make our move, the better our chances of winning the race for him.

