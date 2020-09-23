Champions League team might scupper Arsenal’s move for Ligue 1 target

The Telegraph is reporting that Arsenal is facing competition from a unnamed team playing in the Champions League for Houssem Aouar.

The Gunners have plans to sign the 22-year-old in this transfer window to boost their midfield.

He has been a regular member of the Lyon first team for the past three seasons and he has been attracting admiring glances from top sides.

Arsenal seems to be the team with the strongest interest in him and Lyon has told them that signing him will cost £54 million.

Arsenal wants to sell some players to raise the transfer fee after Lyon rejected their offer to use Matteo Guendouzi as part of the deal.

However, this latest information might be unsettling for the Gunners. Arsenal plays in the Europa League, but every footballer dreams of playing in the Champions League and Aouar reached the semi-final of the last Champions League.

The midfielder will have no problem joining Arsenal, but the unnamed Champions League suitor might convince him to snub the interest from Arsenal to join them.

Arsenal is looking to strengthen their midfield after they signed Willian, Dani Ceballos and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Thomas Partey is another midfielder that is interesting the Gunners.