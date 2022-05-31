Champions League winner confirms exit amidst reported Arsenal interest

Supposed Arsenal target Alarcan Isco has said an emotional goodbye to Real Madrid as he looks to to find a new club this summer.

The Spain international has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent years, starting less than 16 times in each of the last four La Liga campaigns, with less than 325 league minutes in the most recent campaign (according to Soccerway).

Despite his decrease in importance amongst the first-team in recent seasons, he will still leave with his head held high, and doesn’t regret any minute of his time with Real.

It is hard to judge how strong a player he still is after such limited playing time, but he is still likely to have a number of options available to him this summer. HITC claims that us and Newcastle are amongst those keen on his signature, but he doesn’t really match our recent transfer policy.

For us to delve outside of our policy you would expect it to be for a player who would be nigh-on guaranteed to improve our first-team, and I believe Isco actually has a few question marks hanging over his head.

Would you want Arsenal to break their recent structure to bring in Isco?

Patrick

