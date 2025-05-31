Champions of Europe: Emily Fox blown away by Arsenal Women fan celebrations!

Emily Fox has expressed her amazement at the reception Arsenal Women received at Emirates Stadium following their UEFA Women’s Champions League triumph over Barcelona. The 26-year-old defender played all 90 minutes in the 1-0 final victory and has been a key figure throughout Arsenal’s season.

With players now linking up with their international squads, Fox reflected on how much the fan celebrations meant to her and the squad.

‘An unreal experience’ for Fox

“I have no words,” Fox told reporters, as per Hayters TV. “The amount of people that showed up outside the Emirates, I was amazed by, it was so cool.

“I think we really had the time to celebrate and connect with each other, connect with the fans, and it definitely makes it more surreal when you have that time.

“I’d use the word surreal and just honoured. When you have that time to connect with the fans and the entire season, being able to play at the Emirates and when we play away, we have the most fans at the games.

“So I just think it’s been an unreal experience. And when I first went to Arsenal, I thought I was like, this is going to be it, but then you’re in it and it’s just amazing.”

Fox has received widespread praise for her consistency and reliability at the back. Following Arsenal’s victory in Lisbon on Saturday, the team returned to London to celebrate with thousands of fans outside the Emirates on Monday.

Hero’s welcome and McCabe’s antics

Upon joining up with the US Women’s National Team camp, Fox received a hero’s welcome.

“I was very surprised and shocked when I walked up to the second floor in camp,” she said. “But no, it was amazing. It was like a red carpet runway, things flying all over the place, American flags. And it was really cool that literally everyone was there – staff, players, the whole thing.

“It’s really special, just because to you, you have club, you have country, and then it kind of meshes at some points. And I think this is an example of that, so it’s always very special.”

Fox also commented on her teammate Katie McCabe, who delighted supporters with her microphone antics during Monday’s Emirates Stadium celebrations.

“I think Katie’s recovered,” Fox added. “She’s a beast! I could not. I was laughing the entire time she was up on the stage, podium with the mic.

“But Katie’s a competitor, and I know she’s probably already preparing for her international games coming up.”

