Champions of Europe enter race for top Arsenal target’s signature

A new contender could scupper the Gunners’ move for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.
The Brazilian international has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal amid the uncertainty regarding his future. Rodrygo faces a big decision after playing a bit-part role in the Club World Cup. The conclusion of the tournament will reportedly bring more clarity to his situation. Real Madrid appear increasingly open to selling, with his reduced playing time being a clear indicator. Arsenal are monitoring his situation closely and are reportedly willing to pay the hefty sum required to sign him. However, the club will need to be wary of interest from other parties.

PSG rekindle interest in Rodrygo

According to Madrid Xtra, Paris Saint-Germain have now entered the race for his signature as they look to beat off competition from Arsenal. The French giants have rekindled their interest in the Brazilian after links first appeared last year. The report revealed that PSG have made contact with his representatives in case he decides to leave Real Madrid this summer. Head coach Luis Enrique is reportedly a huge admirer and could add him to an already star-studded PSG frontline. Alongside the Parisians, Manchester City have also made contact with his entourage, although their interest has been well documented in recent months. The involvement of the European champions could further complicate Arsenal’s plans this summer. Rodrygo is reportedly their top priority to strengthen the left flank ahead of the new season.

Could Martinelli’s future decide the move?

That said, a potential deal for the player will likely hinge on whether Gabriel Martinelli is moved on. Arsenal’s efforts to sign Noni Madueke and Victor Gyökeres are a good indicator of this. Unless the club decides to go big and really spend this summer (very un-Arsenal-like), players will have to be offloaded to create space and also finance a move. With this in mind, Gabriel Martinelli is the obvious candidate due to his fairly high valuation and the simple fact that he plays on the left wing, as does Rodrygo. Arsenal could yet sign Rodrygo irrespective of whether Martinelli is offloaded, but that remains to be seen. But Martinelli is certainly a key part of Arteta’s plans.

Coming back to Paris Saint-Germain’s interest, should Arsenal be genuinely concerned?

  1. I will love to see Martineli to stay at Arsenal and let us buy Rodgo that will give more competition for the player and everyone of them we seat thight and work hard to have a role to play.
    Thanks

    Reply

  2. Well, if PSG really are interested that it’s probably a “no brainer” as to where Rodrygo would go.

    PSG are currently the most successful team in Europe, Treble winners, with a very successful coach. I fear that the most Arsenal could really offer is “jam tomorrow”, which is unlikely to be enough in comparison.

    However, what’s reported and what’s actually the case can be two different things.

    Reply

