Championship boss admits eyeing four potential signings during Arsenal U23 match

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has admitted that he has his eyes on four potential signings from the match between Arsenal Under-23 and Bournemouth Under-23.

Cowley was spotted watching Bournemouth under-23 take on Arsenal Under-23 in midweek when the two sides played out a 1-1 draw, and he admitted afterwards that he was in fact watching players who he could potentially sign.

He didn’t name which players he was looking at specifically, but having brought Miguel Azeez in from north London in the previous window, and he could well have given his current manager an insight into the players who he could be interested in.

“It’s always good to keep a good eye on the young players in the Premier League and Championship,” Cowley told the Portsmouth News.

“Going back to the summer window, it was almost impossible to get to watch these development games because of the pandemic.

“There’s nothing better than watching players live when you’re making decisions.

“I don’t like to recruit players unless I’ve watched them live on a number of occasions.

“There were four who were of interest to us, so it gave us an opportunity to watch them.”

Arsenal have some players who could well be open to a loan move, with Charlie Patino, Kido Tayler-Hart, Omari Hutchison and Mika Biereth all yet to make their senior debut despite being held in extremely high regard.

Which players do you think would most likely profit from a loan in January, and possibly play alongside Azeez whilst doing so?

Patrick