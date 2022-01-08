Championship club wins the race for Arsenal youngster

Middlesbrough appears to have won the race for Folarin Balogun with The Northern Echo claiming the 20-year-old star is joining them on loan for the rest of this season.

The striker broke into the Arsenal senior team at the end of last season and signed a contract extension with the club.

However, he has struggled for minutes in this campaign even though the Gunners have been in fine form.

His development needs more game time, and he would hardly achieve that if he remains at the Emirates.

Several clubs wanted to take him on loan for the next six months, but the report says he will join Boro, and the agreement could be finalised by Monday.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is a top talent and he could be the future for Arsenal.

At the moment, he has outgrown Under-23 football and should be in our first team.

Because of the lack of space, sending him out on loan is ideal.

Now he has the chance to show us why he should be in the senior squad next season.

The English Championship is one of the hardest competitions to play in. If he thrives there, he can make the step up to the Premier League.

